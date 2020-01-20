January 20, 2020 | four:06pm

A California man named Horny Vegan entered a no-contest plea in a case the place he was accused of sexually assaulting his canine and posting a video of the abuse on social media, officers introduced Friday.

Vegan — whose title was beforehand Hansel Marion DeBartolo III — was busted for posting a video that confirmed a pit bull licking his rear finish on Sept. 5, the Los Angeles County DA’s workplace stated.

The 37-year-old West Hollywood man entered the no-contest plea to 1 misdemeanor rely of disturbing the peace and was sentenced to 2 years probation, 100 hours of group companies and a 52-week sexual offender program, prosecutors stated.

He had initially been charged with one misdemeanor rely every of sexual assault on an animal and posting obscene matter.

As a part of his plea, the 2 canines that have been taken from Vegan — who has his moniker tattooed throughout his face — gained’t be returned to him, and he can not get any new pets throughout his probation, prosecutors stated.

Vegan was kicked off of an episode of “Dr. Phil” — known as “My Brother Changed His Name to ‘Sexy Vegan,’ Wears Speedos in Public and is Spending My Mom’s $11 Million Inheritance!” — for utilizing extreme profanity.