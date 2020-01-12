California sends disaster specialists to help Puerto Rico recover from earthquakes

California is sending a staff of catastrophe specialists on Sunday to assist Puerto Rico get well from a sequence of earthquakes that induced greater than $100 million in injury alongside the island’s southern coast, the Governor’s Workplace of Emergency Companies introduced.

The deployment of 35 specialists got here in response to a request for help from the Puerto Rican authorities to the California Governor’s Workplace, Cal OES stated in a information launch.

“California stands with the people of Puerto Rico,” Gov. Gavin Newsom stated within the assertion. “Our nation-sized state knows first-hand the devastating toll of natural disasters and we will provide aid and support as our brothers and sisters rebuild and recover.”

The personnel embody specialists in incident and emergency administration, engineering and security evaluation, planning, public data, particles administration and disaster counseling, Cal OES stated. Most of them have been scheduled to depart from Sacramento on Sunday morning and have been headed to San Juan. They’re anticipated to deploy for 16 days.

“Here in California, we have some of the most talented and experienced emergency management staff in the world,” Cal OES Director Mark Ghilarducci stated in a press release. “We are ready to provide their valuable skill sets to our partners in Puerto Rico.”

A magnitude 5.9 quake struck Puerto Rico on Saturday morning, 4 days after a 6.four magnitude quake in the identical space and amid a swarm of greater than 1,200 principally small quakes during the last 15 days.

The earthquakes have severely broken infrastructure and left greater than 2,000 folks in shelters, whereas practically 1 million stay with out energy and a whole bunch of hundreds are with out water, Cal OES stated in a press release.

Earlier within the week, the state despatched 4 California City Search and Rescue firefighters from Sacramento and Orange County to help with search and rescue operations in Puerto Rico.