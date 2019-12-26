December 26, 2019 | eight:29am

A California orthopedic surgeon was busted for trying to kidnap her son, beating up the kid’s caretaker — after which taking off in a personal jet to Montana, in response to a brand new report.

Theresa Colosi, 55, was in the midst of a supervised go to along with her 12-year-old son round 9:30 a.m. Dec. eight within the car parking zone of Zodo’s Bowling and Past in Goleta when she began appearing suspiciously, The Los Angeles Instances reported.

The contractor offering court-ordered supervision between Colosi and her son caught on to her unusual conduct, Santa Barbara County Sheriff officers advised the paper.

Moments later, Colosi repeatedly bashed the girl within the head with a steel object, authorities mentioned.

The supervisor urged the pre-teen to run for assist — however Colosi allegedly adopted him.

She finally ran to her automobile and took off alone, police advised the outlet. It’s unclear why the kid was not dwelling with Colosi.

Detectives decided that Colosi had chartered a personal jet that departed from Lompoc Airport shortly earlier than 11 a.m. and introduced her to Glacier Worldwide Airport in Montana, the paper reported.

California investigators revealed that the native surgeon gave away her belongings, withdrew $900,000 from her checking account and used faux names for herself, her son and her canine to constitution the airplane, sheriff’s officers mentioned.

That discovery led detectives to imagine that Colosi’s actions had been all a scheme to kidnap her son, in response to the report.

After coordinating with sheriff’s officers in California, Whitefish, Mont. police performed surveillance on Colosi’s suspected hideout — and arrested her three days after she jet-setted there.

She was extradited again to the Golden State on Dec. 19 and faces a number of felony costs — tried homicide, assault with a lethal weapon, tried kidnapping and tried child-stealing costs, authorities mentioned.

She was additionally charged with a misdemeanor rely of violating a court docket order, together with potential sentencing enhancements on allegations that she inflicted nice bodily harm and used a lethal weapon through the assault, the paper reported, citing court docket data.

Colosi is a licensed doctor and surgeon in California, state medical board data present. She was beforehand approved to apply in Oregon, however her license expired final yr, the Instances reported.