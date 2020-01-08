California will examine telecommunications outages during fires

When the nation’s largest electrical utility preemptively shut off energy final fall to stop wildfires in California, clients misplaced extra than simply their lights — some misplaced their telephones too.

Information from the Federal Communications Fee present 874 cellphone towers had been offline throughout an Oct. 27 energy shutoff that affected thousands and thousands of individuals. That included greater than half of the cell towers in Marin County alone.

The outages imply individuals who rely solely on cellphones couldn’t name 911 or obtain emergency notifications, compounding the hazards related to an unprecedented energy outage in an period dominated by wi-fi communication.

On Wednesday, representatives from AT&T and Verizon are scheduled to testify earlier than state lawmakers concerning the outages and methods to stop them. It’s the second time state lawmakers could have hauled in personal corporations to account for the results surrounding the widespread blackouts within the fall, the most important deliberate energy outages in state historical past.

In November, lawmakers questioned executives from the state’s largest investor-owned utilities, together with the management of troubled Pacific Fuel & Electrical, whose tools has been blamed for sparking the 2018 Camp fireplace that killed 85 individuals and destroyed roughly 19,000 buildings. The corporate filed for chapter final yr.

Telecommunications outages have worsened lately as wildfires have turn into extra widespread and extra harmful. A report from the California Public Utilities Fee discovered 85,000 wi-fi clients and 160,000 wired clients misplaced service in the course of the 2017 North Bay fires.

Most not too long ago, the FCC says as much as 27% of Sonoma County’s wi-fi cell websites had been offline in the course of the Kincade fireplace in October.

Upfront feedback to the legislative committee, California’s 4 largest wi-fi corporations — AT&T, Dash, T-Cell and Verizon — say they typically ensure their main telecommunication hubs have at the very least 48 to 72 hours of on-site backup energy. They use cellular mills at different websites, however mentioned the mills don’t work at each cell tower.

Additionally, the businesses mentioned the electrical firm warns them about blackouts simply two hours forward of time, making it arduous for them to get their cellular mills in place and to maintain them fueled.

AT&T spokesman Steven Maviglio mentioned the corporate is skilled in managing large-scale outages, however famous “the power companies’ decision to shut off power to millions of Californians in October was the largest event our state had ever seen.”

“Today, we are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in our network resiliency to address these new challenges and will continue to work to ensure our customers have the connectivity they need,” Maviglio mentioned.

Final yr, the state Legislature handed a regulation requiring telecommunications corporations to report giant outages to the Workplace of Emergency Companies inside one hour of discovering them. State officers are nonetheless growing laws for that regulation.

