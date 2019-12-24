December 24, 2019 | 12:01pm

A fatally stabbed 35-year-old girl in San Francisco used her dying breaths to determine her alleged attacker, in line with a report.

Latanette McDaniel was strolling with a rolling suitcase round 11 p.m. within the Portero Hill neighborhood when the assailant ran up behind her and stabbed her within the again, SF Gate reported.

McDaniel then banged on a bus’ window and screamed for assist as her attacker fled the scene, the report stated.

When officers arrived, McDaniel was collapsed on the bottom and instructed officers, “I’m going to die,” the outlet reported.

She instructed cops that “Vernisha” injured her and that her assailant was on “Portero Hill.”

“Vernisha did it,” she repeatedly stated, in line with the report.

She was introduced with a punctured lung to the hospital, the place she died shortly after, officers stated.

In the meantime, cops tracked down 25-year-old Vernisha Mandigo close to the scene of the Dec. 14 assault.

Inside the lady’s purse, there have been two pairs of scissors, certainly one of which gave the impression to be damaged, police stated.

She was taken into custody and allegedly admitted to fatally stabbing McDaniel, the report stated.

It’s unclear whether or not Mandigo had a relationship with the sufferer.

Mandigo is being held with out bail on homicide expenses within the slashing, SFGate reported. She’s set to return Monday to courtroom, the place she may enter a plea.