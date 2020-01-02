January 2, 2020 | 10:35am

A California girl was set ablaze by an exploding vape pen in her backpack, officers stated.

The unidentified girl was carrying the vape Tuesday night at a Ceremony Support in Yucaipa when the machine exploded, information station KTLA reported.

“We received multiple reports of a female on fire in a local Rite Aid,” Calfire Battalion Chief Josh Janssen advised the outlet. “While responding to the incident, we received updated information that the fire was caused by a vape pen that had exploded inside the female’s backpack.”

The lady, who suffered first- and second-degree burns on about 20 p.c of her physique, was taken to a burn remedy heart, officers stated.

It was unclear what triggered the vaping machine to blow up.

Photographs from the terrifying incident confirmed the backpack with a gap burned by means of it, along with a number of items of charred clothes, the report stated.