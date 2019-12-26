California’s wild winter begins with pounding rain, tornado warnings and heavy snow

A quick-moving winter storm barreled into Southern California early Thursday, bringing snow that closed the 5 Freeway within the Grapevine, Angeles Crest Freeway and the 15 Freeway within the Cajon Cross and rain that flooded freeways throughout Los Angeles County.

The second of two storms this week from the Gulf of Alaska arrived on Christmas Day and continued dumping rain and snow throughout the southern portion of the state Thursday. Most of L.A. County has already obtained 1½ to 2½ inches of rain. Some areas had been hit with as much as three inches, stated Tom Fisher, a meteorologist with the Nationwide Climate Service in Oxnard.

Whereas the worst of the storm has handed, Fisher stated it most likely will stay drizzly all through the day. As much as half an inch of rain is predicted to fall throughout the area earlier than the storm is gone.

“Some areas are going to see a bit of sun, and then an hour later, it’ll cloud up again,” he stated. “It’s going to be one of those days.”

[3:45 AM] A band of heavy rain is starting to maneuver into San Diego County, and can proceed shifting inland. Anticipate durations of heavy rain over the subsequent couple of hours. #cawx pic.twitter.com/xwYOx2d10Y — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 26, 2019

Heavy snow that blanketed mountain ranges and made for troublesome Christmas Day journey is predicted to linger by Friday. The Nationwide Climate Service issued a winter storm warning for the San Diego and Santa Barbara County mountains for Thursday, saying heavy snow might make for harmful journey. As much as 14 inches is predicted to fall within the Santa Barbara County mountains in areas above 5,000 toes, whereas as much as eight inches is predicted above three,500 toes. Within the mountains in San Diego County, together with the cities of Julian and Pine Valley, accumulations as much as eight inches are anticipated as much as four,500 toes and as much as 16 inches above 5,000 toes, in line with the climate service.

About four inches of snow additionally fell on the Antelope Valley in a single day, and one other four inches is predicted to fall all through the day, Fisher stated.

The California Freeway Patrol stated that round 10:30 p.m., there have been a number of automobiles caught on the 5 Freeway on the Grapevine amid heavy snowfall. Video from the 15 Freeway within the Cajon Cross early Thursday confirmed vehicles stopped on the street as flurries fell round them. The Angeles Crest Freeway between Newcomb’s Ranch and Freeway 39 is closed due to snow, as is Freeway 33 in Ventura County.

Sure mountain areas might get as a lot as 2 toes of contemporary powder, leaving the Mountain Excessive and Mt. Baldy ski resorts primed for excellent circumstances. Heavy snowfall might result in whiteouts, the Nationwide Climate Service warned.

“There’s going to be gusty east to southeast winds between 20 and 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. That means there will be snow, blowing wind, fog and low visibility,” Fisher stated.

Whereas a lot of the L.A. Basin escaped the snow, the pounding rain was sufficient to interrupt not less than one document and trigger site visitors complications. In Lengthy Seaside, the storm dumped 1.03 inches of rain Wednesday, shattering the earlier document for the day of zero.89 inches set in 1968.

The pouring rain precipitated the southbound lanes of the 710 Freeway at Slauson Avenue to flood about 1:30 a.m., forcing the California Freeway Patrol to shut the freeway for a number of hours. The transition from the westbound 91 Freeway to the northbound 605 Freeway was closed early Thursday after a tree toppled onto the street.

Los Angeles Hearth Division crews rescued a person from three to six toes of water within the Sepulveda Basin in Van Nuys about 2:15 a.m., authorities stated. The 52-year-old man was dropped at security and evaluated for potential hypothermia, in line with spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The storm additionally prompted a twister warning late Wednesday for components of the Santa Barbara County coast, which was hit by highly effective winds in addition to rain. The warning expired at 10:30 p.m., and there have been no studies of harm. However the space noticed about 2 inches of rain.

Orange County obtained its personal twister warning early Thursday morning after a extreme thunderstorm able to producing a tornado was noticed close to Laguna Seaside and Newport Seaside, shifting north at 35 mph. The twister warning was canceled about 10 minutes later after the storm weakened, however residents had been jolted awake by the emergency alerts.

This storm comes on the heels of a system that introduced heavy rain — as much as three inches in some areas in Southern California — on Sunday and Monday.

The downpour additionally made dwelling circumstances for migrants staying at a shelter near the U.S.-Mexico border much more troublesome Monday as flooding and foul sewage backups dirty the Movimiento Juventud 2000 shelter .

“The stench burns your nostrils and makes you want to puke,” stated Antonio Jaramillo, a Mexican migrant who’s in Tijuana after being deported from the US. “I’m pretty sure this happens every time it rains, with the black water.”

The newest spherical of rain might exacerbate issues on the shelter, which has roughly 100 migrants staying in tents in a big indoor house.

The rain in Southern California is predicted to taper off late Thursday, making method for clear skies by the weekend. However don’t stash the umbrellas but, as forecasters say extra rain seems to be to be on the best way early subsequent week.

San Diego Union-Tribune author Wendy Fry contributed to this report, as did Occasions employees writers Rong-Gong Lin II and Benjamin Oreskes.