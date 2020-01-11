Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Is Getting 3v3 Gunfight, Gunfight Tournament, and Additional Loadouts Soon

Infinity Ward has confirmed in its newest group replace that Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare is getting a 3v3 variant of Gunfight quickly, which is already within the works. A 1v1 model was launched final week.

Following a profitable beta again in November, Gunfight Match can also be set to return as soon as recognized bugs are handled and new rewards are added in. Alongside this, new loadout slots might be added within the coming weeks and gamers will be capable of partake in new 2XP, 2X Weapon XP, and 2X Tier occasions.

Get Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare for the HEARALPUBLICIST four

In the identical group replace, Infinity Ward additionally outlined the next recognized points that it’s at the moment working to repair, and a weekly calendar of occasions:

Identified Points

Lighting flickering on varied maps

Mission collision on containers on Cargo

Platinum skins not unlocking correctly

Out of map exploits in Floor Warfare

Platinum and Damascus camos glare whereas ADS

Calendar

Tuesday – Playlist updates

Thursday – Developer diary and/or behind the scenes weblog

Friday – Neighborhood Replace weblog

Infinity Ward’s Joel Emslie individually instructed gamers on Reddit that the studio can also be working to repair a recognized difficulty with Trendy Warfare‘s Fast Play filter that stops recreation modes from rotating till gamers depart Fast Play and start a contemporary search. Particulars might be shared in the end.

For extra on Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare, try our earlier protection.

[Source: Infinity Ward]

This web page accommodates affiliate hyperlinks to merchandise. Purchases made by means of these hyperlinks assist assist HEARALPUBLICIST LifeStyle.