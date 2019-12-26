Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Retains Number 1 Spot as Last Week’s Best-Selling Game in the UK

Activision’s Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare has completely dominated the gross sales charts since its launch in October of 2019. And the shooter continues to reign because the best-selling sport within the UK, this time for the week ending December 21, 2019. In truth, Fashionable Warfare has seen a 42% improve in gross sales week-on-week, outperforming final yr’s Black Ops four throughout the identical interval in 2018.

Fashionable Warfare has loved sturdy gross sales exterior of the UK, as nicely. In the USA, it was October and November’s best-selling sport and is at present the best-selling title for the complete yr general. You possibly can at present seize a digital copy for $39.59 because of the PS Retailer’s Vacation Sale (together with over 1,500 different video games at reductions as much as 50%).

Subsequent up on the UK charts was FIFA 20 because the week’s second best-selling sport, which elevated in gross sales by 73% over the previous week. Whereas FIFA 20’s bodily gross sales are down in comparison with FIFA 19’s, writer Digital Arts additionally holds the third spot with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Activision holds two different entries on the listing, with Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Crash Staff Racing Nitro-Fueled at 9 and 10, respectively. That is possible because of each video games being discounted final week.

Forward of Activision and Digital Arts was Nintendo, with 4 of the top-ten listing comprised of Swap-exclusive video games together with Mario Kart eight: Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion three, Pokémon Sword, and Mario & Sonic on the Tokyo Olympic Video games. The Swap was additionally Simply Dance 2020’s most profitable platform, accounting for 70% of the sport’s general gross sales within the UK.

Under, you’ll discover the highest 10 best-selling video games within the UK for the week ending December 21st:

Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare FIFA 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Mario Kart eight: Deluxe Luigi’s Mansion three Pokémon Sword Simply Dance 2020 Mario & Sonic on the Tokyo Olympic Video games Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy Crash Staff Racing: Nitro-Fueled

Do you suppose Name of Responsibility: Fashionable Warfare will proceed to reign in 2019? What different video games will come out on prime for 2019 within the last week of the calendar yr?

[Source: Games Industry]