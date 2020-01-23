Call of Duty Modern Warfare Stat Reset Error Has Finally Been Fixed by Infinity Ward

Yesterday, a considerable widespread error message plagued the Name of Obligation: Trendy Warfare group following replace 1.13. The error immediate appeared after the replace was put in, with the message “Error—Your data is corrupt or didn’t download properly. You must reset your rank and unlocks to continue,” accompanied by the choice to pick out “yes” or “no.”

As of January 23, 2020, this immediate will not seem and you may proceed enjoying as regular. Infinity Ward has resolved the error by serverside fixes that won’t require a brand new obtain in your finish. Nonetheless, in case you did choose “yes” to the immediate, your fight document, leaderboards, customized courses, and Operators had been probably reset. Infinity Ward is engaged on restoring this stuff however doesn’t have any updates presently.

When you did choose “yes,” it’s necessary to notice that nothing associated to XP development, weapon development, or Battle Go was misplaced. Yesterday’s replace additionally included extra weapon loadout slots, which was inflicting some minor points like kicking gamers again to the primary multiplayer menu. This has additionally been fastened. An announcement from Infinity Ward reads, partially:

A part of immediately’s replace included extra loadout slots. When you created courses in these slots, you’ll see that they’ve been reset again to default. This can solely occur one time. When you didn’t create any extra courses in these slots, you received’t discover something. This additionally fixes a problem the place clicking on these slots might kick some gamers again to the multiplayer display. When you had been introduced with the error immediate and didn’t click on “Yes” and closed the sport, your stats are nonetheless intact. Be at liberty to play as traditional. When you did click on “Yes” – you almost certainly seen your stats within the fight document, leaderboards, customized courses, and Operators had been reset. Nothing associated to your development was misplaced, so your rank, XP, Battle Go development, weapon development, unlocks, purchases, and so on., are all nonetheless intact.

When testing it for ourselves yesterday, we acquired the identical error message from above, however adopted Infinity Ward’s suggestion to shut out of the app as an alternative of choosing “yes” or “no.” After testing immediately, it seems that the message has certainly disappeared and we will proceed enjoying as regular.

Replace 1.13, which launched the above error, included a slew of fixes and extra content material, like a playlist replace that includes Seize the Flag, the aforementioned extra weapon slots, and the brand new Crossbow weapon. This replace comes as Season One involves a detailed, which lately acquired an extension to mid-February.

[Source: Infinity Ward]