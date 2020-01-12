Calling Me “Traitor”: AMU Vice-Chancellor Seeks Police Security

The vice-chancellor, nevertheless, mentioned the threats weren’t from college students of the varsity. (File)

Aligarh:

Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim College (AMU) Professor Tariq Mansoor has sought safety for himself and his household because the college is scheduled to reopen on Monday, after virtually a month-long break following the December 15 protests towards the citizenship regulation that turned violent.

In a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Aligarh, Professor Mansoor has sought safety in view of the threats issued to him.

The SSP mentioned safety forces could be at deputed on the Vice Chancellor’s Lodge and the executive block of AMU.

Professor Mansoor nevertheless, made it clear that the risk was not from college students of the varsity.

“The students are like children and I have full faith in them. But there some anti-social elements, including those rusticated and others on bail for criminal charges, who are instigating students to attack me. They are calling me an RSS/BJP member and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) supporter. There are also social media posts that call me ‘traitor’ and ask for my social boycott,” the Vice Chancellor mentioned in his letter.

Copies of the letter have been despatched to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary, Director Normal of Police, Private Secretary to Residence Minister and the HRD minister, in addition to the Commissioner and District Justice of the Peace.

Professor Mansoor mentioned: “They have put a post on social media that the funeral of the Vice Chancellor will be held on opening of the university. If the anti-social elements are not checked and any untoward incident happens, it will have a cascading effect nationally since the AMU is a sensitive institution.”

He mentioned the college administration isn’t competent to debate the citizenship modification act (CAA) and the incident on the night time of December 15 was being investigated by Nationwide Human Rights Fee in compliance with the directive from Allahabad excessive court docket.

Senior district officers mentioned: “Now we have acquired a letter from the AMU Vice Chancellor. Posters have been pasted towards him and the registrar and now we have sought report from SP (Crime) and CO (LIU) and further safety is being offered to each AMU officers.

“We’re doing an audit of AMU’s inner safety and can submit a report back to the varsity administration.”