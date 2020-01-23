Calvin Harris shares ‘Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)’ and ‘CP-1’ from new project ‘Love Regenerator’

Calvin Harris has returned with the primary two tracks from his new undertaking, ‘Love Regenerator’.

The Scottish DJ and producer final put out new music in 2019 with the Rag’n’Bone Man collaboration ‘Giant’. Final yr additionally noticed him launch a 2019 remodeling of his 2009 monitor ‘I’m Not Alone’.

Harris beforehand introduced Love Regenerator on his Twitter web page, telling followers: “Start of a new project for me this Friday!” He additionally shared a picture of the discharge’s art work.

Begin of a brand new undertaking for me this Friday! Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait) and CP-1 are arriving on the 24th pic.twitter.com/OKlbV76fYr — Love Regenerator (@CalvinHarris) January 20, 2020

Now, he has shared his first EP underneath the moniker, which options two tracks – ‘Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)’ and ‘CP-1’. In a press launch, Harris stated they had been impressed by “early rave, breaks, techno and house, the music I was obsessed with growing up. In fact, I’ve done everything I can to make them sound like they’ve come from a 1991 time capsule. Every synth and sound used is from that time period.” You possibly can hearken to each beneath now.

“I wanted to rediscover the way I originally began producing music 22 years ago before I ever thought about how it might be perceived by outside forces,” the producer added. “Just pure fun and experimentation with what sounded good to me.”

In the meantime, in 2018, Harris hit out at present EDM sounds, saying it “doesn’t have anything in common with the music I love to make”.

“EDM has been sad, slow songs for years now,” he wrote on Twitter in response to a fan asking if he would return to his EDM roots. “2010-2014 edm was more house influenced to me. Anyway now I’m out the bubble and making big records with amazing singers that sound like house music to me…”