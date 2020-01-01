Cambridge professor is suspended after claiming he didn’t realise he was being paid two salaries

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline

Printed: 09:41 EST, 1 January 2020 | Up to date: 09:52 EST, 1 January 2020

A Cambridge college professor has been suspended from his place after dishonestly claiming he didn’t know he was being paid full salaries from two totally different universities.

Professor Akhilesh Reddy, who can also be a medical physician, was receiving salaries from each College Faculty London (UCL) and the College of Cambridge, however mentioned he believed that he was ‘sharing his wage’ between the 2, a tribunal heard.

The tutorial, whose dishonesty prolonged over a interval of roughly 14 months, additionally made a £50,000 mortgage compensation along with his massive sum of cash.

Nonetheless the tribunal didn’t settle for that Professor Reddy was financially naive and as an alternative mentioned he was a ‘financially conscious man’ who ‘dishonestly took benefit of a scenario for his personal monetary acquire’.

Professor Akhilesh Reddy (pictured) was receiving salaries from each College Faculty London (UCL) and the College of Cambridge

A medical tribunal heard how Professor Reddy’s full-time employment with UCL commenced on September 28, 2015 however the constructing the place he was as a result of work was not but accomplished.

He due to this fact continued each along with his analysis on the College Of Cambridge and with medical work at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Nonetheless the professor didn’t resign from the College Of Cambridge the place his full-time employment continued till November 30, 2016 and dishonestly claimed two salaries, the tribunal heard.

In a press release learn throughout his tribunal the professor mentioned that ‘he didn’t know he was in receipt of two full-time salaries’ and didn’t verify his checking account till February 2016.

The professor additionally mentioned that he believed that the College Of Cambridge and UCL had ‘come to an settlement about balancing funds from the 2 establishments’ and that each institutions had been conscious of his place.

In a press release learn to the tribunal, he mentioned: ‘It was my real perception that each one obligatory individuals had been totally conscious of the place.

‘With the good thing about hindsight, I remorse not being extra proactive in making certain that I particularly notified UCL of the scenario.

‘Nonetheless, on the time, I assumed that my employment scenario was clear and broadly recognized.’

Nonetheless the tribunal didn’t settle for that Professor Reddy was unaware of his scenario and felt his argument lacked credibility.

The tutorial carried out his analysis on the College Of Cambridge (pictured) whereas he was nonetheless in full-time employment with UCL

The tutorial mentioned that he believed the College Of Cambridge and UCL had ‘come to an settlement about balancing funds from the 2 establishments’. Pictured: St John’s Faculty, Cambridge College

This was additional demonstrated by a £50,000 mortgage compensation.

In a doc publishing the choice, the tribunal wrote: ‘While the Tribunal accepts that Professor Reddy didn’t got down to be dishonest, he dishonestly took benefit of a scenario for his personal monetary acquire.

‘Professor Reddy’s dishonesty prolonged over a interval of roughly 14 months and concerned a considerable amount of cash, albeit an agreed sum of cash was repaid.’

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal has suspended Professor Reddy from the medical register for misconduct and the educational has since moved to Pennsylvania within the U.S. to proceed his analysis following the allegations.

A UCL spokesman: ‘UCL instantly took motion as quickly as we turned conscious that Akhilesh Reddy was drawing two salaries and he’s now not employed by UCL.

‘This was a novel set of circumstances that concerned the advanced switch of an educational group who remained for a time period at their earlier college earlier than shifting to a laboratory separate from UCL’s campus.

‘The behaviour of the person concerned fell critically under the requirements of behaviour we anticipate from members of UCL’s tutorial group.’

A College of Cambridge spokesman mentioned it was ‘profoundly dissatisfied’ by Professor Reddy’s actions.