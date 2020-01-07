Camera captures moment mom smashes her Tesla’s futuristic door while parking in her garage

By Sherry Karabin For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 17:05 EST, 7 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:07 EST, 7 January 2020

The Tesla Mannequin X could also be some of the environmentally pleasant methods to move your youngsters or your self -but do not take your eyes off its wing doorways.

That is what one mom did and the second was caught on digital camera.

The video was uploaded by Meg Jensen, of Salt Lake Metropolis, Utah, final week with the caption: ‘My mother in her Tesla X vs. the Storage… Which can win? Caught on Nest cam safety.’

The girl, who driving toting three kids in her automobile, stops briefly exterior her residence to let the ladies out of the automobile.

The girl, who driving toting three kids in her automobile, stops briefly exterior her residence to let the ladies out of the automobile

Maybe it is the way in which the one dashed off so rapidly that distracted her or perhaps she merely forgot about its wing doorways.

Both approach, as she pulled into the storage, this lovely white automobile bought its door clipped.

The Mannequin X could function all-wheel drive, seat as much as seven and supply over 300 miles of driving vary, nevertheless it undoubtedly did not supply the mother any safety on this case.

Given the hefty price ticket related to the mannequin – upwards of $80,000 for a 2019 mannequin – it is sure to be a mistake this mother will not quickly overlook.

The ladies are seen getting out of the automobile and heading into the house on the Nest digital camera