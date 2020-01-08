Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Are Feeling ‘Beyond Blessed’ As New Parents & Have No Interest In Hiring A Nanny

Changing into a mother or father isn’t simple, however Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are seemingly adjusting simply superb!

As you’re probably conscious, the couple introduced the arrival of their daughter Raddix Madden by way of Instagram on January three, and we couldn’t be extra overjoyed for the household of three!

Whereas it has not been confirmed by the brand new dad and mom, there have been rumors the newborn lady was delivered by way of surrogate and never by the 47-year-old. An insider chimed in by way of Us Weekly:

“Cameron and Benji had been trying to have a baby for a long time. There were disappointments along the way, so it was difficult and stressful at times. But they say it was a price worth paying. They feel beyond blessed.”

And extra of their household is feeling grateful, too! Joel Madden and Nicole Richie have evidently loved taking up the function of aunt and uncle, the confidant shared:

“Nicole and Joel have been so great, and they’ve offered to help in any way they can, both now and moving forward. They’re going to be a huge part of Raddix’s life — the plan is to really integrate the two families so all the kids can grow up together and be one big, happy family.”

The couple’s youngsters, 11-year-old Harlow and 10-year-old Sparrow Madden, are additionally over the moon concerning the arrival of their new cousin:

“They’re so great with kids and will be incredibly fun and loving parents. Cameron’s very close with all her nieces and nephews. They all adore her and are excited to see her as a mom with a baby of her own.”

So candy!!

For these acquainted with the notoriously non-public pair, it didn’t come as an enormous shock they selected to carry off on sharing the newborn information till after her arrival. An insider revealed to Folks that the couple has no plans on hiring a nanny to assist with Raddix’s care:

“Cameron wants to spend every second with the baby. Their close friends are extremely loyal, so it’s not strange that they were able to keep it quiet.”

Again in August, the Charlie’s Angels star opened up about stepping away from the business and her new life-style. On the time, she shared with InStyle:

“I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to. I don’t miss performing. Right now I’m looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about — something that just feels effortless.”

Motherhood undoubtedly falls into that class. Wishing the blissful mother and pop all the very best!!

