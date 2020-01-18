Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden’s Daughter Raddix Has TWO Wildly Unique Middle Names!

Simply once we thought the information of Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden‘s first child together couldn’t get any sweeter, new particulars about new child have simply been revealed!

As we reported, the longtime couple shared an cute Instagram submit about their daughter’s arrival on January three and shared the cheeky which means behind her “rad” identify. Nonetheless, The Blast has obtained a replica of the kid’s beginning certificates and it seems the toddler’s full moniker is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden!

Associated: Cameron & Benji Have No Curiosity In Hiring A Nanny!

Awww, that is fairly distinctive! It seems like a stable selection for the pair and it joins the rising listing of non-traditional celeb children names which have turn out to be so widespread over time.

The doc additionally clarified Raddix’s precise birthday as December 30, 2019. Not a 2020 child in any case, however nonetheless, what a beautiful approach to finish one decade and kick off the following!

The Charlies Angels star’s preliminary announcement submit learn:

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy, so we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD 🙂 From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade”

Contemplating the truth that Cameron did say she and Benji are attempting to maintain issues non-public, we hope they’re not too pissed about this bit of data getting out. It’s her full identify in any case, ha!

Congrats once more to the glad dad and mom!