Cameron Diaz & Husband Benji Madden Welcome Their First Child!

Congrats are to ensure that Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden!

The couple has introduced the start of their “really cute” daughter, Raddix Madden!!

The Charlie’s Angels star took to Instagram to make the shock announcement on Friday, sharing:

View this submit on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️ @benjaminmadden A submit shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on Jan three, 2020 at 10:20am PST

Raddix is the primary little one of the couple, who married in 2015.

What a beautiful technique to kick off the last decade!!