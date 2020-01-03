Cameron Diaz’s baby surprise! Actress, 47, and Benji Madden, 40, announce arrival of daughter

By Dailymail.com Reporter

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have welcomed a child lady.

The 47-year-old actress, who married the 40-year-old rocker in 2015, shared the stunning information together with her followers on Instagram on Thursday.

She revealed they’ve named their new child daughter Raddix Madden however famous they ‘will not be posting footage or sharing any extra particulars, apart from the truth that she is actually actually cute’.

The notoriously non-public star was pictured wanting slim in high-waisted denims on November 22 whereas out for lunch in LA, which suggests the pair used a surrogate or adopted.

She wrote on Thursday: ‘Joyful New Yr from the Maddens! We’re so joyful, blessed and grateful to being this new decade by saying the start of out daughter, Raddix Madden.

‘She has immediately captured our hearts and accomplished our household.

‘Whereas we’re overjoyed to share this information, we additionally really feel a powerful intuition to guard our little’s one’s privateness. So we cannot be posting footage or sharing any extra particulars, apart from the truth that she is actually actually cute!! Some would even say RAD:)

‘From our household to all of yours, we’re sending our love and greatest needs for a Joyful New Yr and Joyful New Decade. Sincerely, Cameron&Benji [heart emoji]’

The brand new addition to their household has been long-yearned for.

Simply six months after they married, sources advised Individuals journal that they had been ‘keen’ to have kids.

In August, Cameron opened up about their marriage in a uncommon interview, calling Benji ‘the best human being’.

She advised InStyle journal: ‘I simply need to construct higher, stronger friendships with the people who find themselves in it with me. After all, that features my husband. Getting married to him was the most effective factor that ever occurred to me. My husband’s the most effective. He is the best human being, and he is my nice accomplice. Marriage is definitely onerous, and it is numerous work. You want anyone who’s prepared to do the work with you, as a result of there is not any 60-40 in marriage. It is 50-50 interval. On a regular basis.’

The Unhealthy Instructor star wasn’t certain if she was ‘prepared’ for marriage after they acquired hitched, however she all the time knew Benji was ‘particular’.

She added: ‘I do not know if I used to be prepared [when I got married], however I knew Benji was particular. He is only a good man. There is no bulls**t. It is actually refreshing. I am grateful for him.’

Benji shot to fame with the Good Charlotte, which options his twin brother Joel. Joel has two kids with spouse Nicole Richie, who counts Diaz as a greatest good friend in addition to a sister-in-law.

Cameron started relationship Benji in Could 2014 they usually had been married in a small Jewish ceremony the next January.

The There’s One thing About Mary star stepped away from her A-list Hollywood profession following the discharge of her movie Annie six years in the past, and not too long ago insisted she’s in no rush to return the highlight.

She defined: ‘The best way I take a look at it’s that I’ve given greater than half of my life to the general public. ‘I really feel it is OK for me to take time for myself now and select how I need to come [back] into the world. If I determine to.

‘I do not miss performing. Proper now I am wanting on the panorama of wellness and all that. However no matter I do, it needs to be one thing I am captivated with – one thing that simply feels easy.’