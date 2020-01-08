Camp Pendleton, other military bases increase security amid tensions with Iran

Following escalating tensions between america and Iran, the U.S. Northern Command — the company that oversees the Division of Protection’s homeland defenses — has directed Camp Pendleton and different California army bases to extend safety circumstances.

Within the wake of a U.S. drone strike that focused and killed Iran’s prime army chief, Gen. Qassem Suleimani, Camp Pendleton posted a discover to its social media channels on Jan. four that the Marine Corps base in San Diego County, one of many largest within the nation, will start implementing a 100% ID verify.

The bottom warned vacationers to anticipate delays at entry factors as all car occupants shall be required to current an ID upon coming into Camp Pendleton, mentioned Capt. David Mancilla, a base spokesman.

“While we will not discuss specifics, U.S. Northern Command is implementing additional force protection condition measures to increase security and awareness for all installations in the U.S. NORTHCOM Area of Responsibility,” U.S. Northern Command spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Mike Hatfield mentioned. There isn’t a time restrict on the elevated circumstances, authorities mentioned.

U.S. Northern Command elevated its safety standing, often known as Drive Safety Situation, to “bravo” — a situation that happens when a heightened menace of terrorist exercise exists — for a number of bases. In response to Mancilla, Camp Pendleton has been at FPCON Bravo standing for a number of years however is at present growing its safety checkpoints with necessary ID checks.

On Wednesday, President Trump addressed the nation following Tehran’s missile assault Tuesday evening on U.S. forces in Iraq. Trump mentioned no Individuals or Iraqis have been killed within the assault, and whereas he mentioned he would impose further financial sanctions on Iran, he didn’t name for any new army motion.

Final week, native regulation enforcement sources advised The Occasions that a number of companies had elevated patrols at transit hubs and key potential targets. The California Governor’s Workplace of Emergency Companies mentioned that whereas there was no rapid menace to the state, the company was working with native, state and federal officers to observe the protection of Californians, together with cybersecurity.

Officers with Los Angeles Worldwide Airport, San Francisco Airport and native police departments mentioned they might proceed to observe occasions.