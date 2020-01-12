Campaigners accuse fuel giants of using Iran crisis to charge motorists more as petrol prices soar

By Raven Saunt For Mailonline

Campaigners have accused gas giants of utilizing the disaster in Iran as an excuse to cost motorists extra as petrol costs soar by 3p per litre in simply 10 days.

The wholesale price of each petrol and diesel fell by round zero.7 per cent between December 20 and January 9, in line with knowledge by the FairFuel UK marketing campaign group.

However, over the identical interval, the typical retail value had really gone up – with petrol rising by 2.23 per cent and diesel by 2.55 per cent.

FairFuel mentioned that since January 2015 companies had didn’t go on round £8billion that they had gained by drops in wholesale costs.

This might equate to round £238 for every of the 33.6million drivers in Britain.

The wholesale price of crude oil can also be thought to have fallen four.1 per cent prior to now 10 days.

A spokesperson for FairFuel UK took to Twitter earlier immediately and wrote: ‘Wholesale gas and oil costs fell in final 10 days.

‘However unchecked gas provide chain companies joyfully fleece the world’s highest taxed drivers and shamelessly hike the price of filling up on the pumps behind the Iran concern,’ referring to the autumn out following Donald Trump’s killing of Iran’s Qasem Soleimani on January three.

The figures have prompted renewed calls, led by Conservative MP Robert Halfon, for a watchdog to intervene.