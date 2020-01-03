Can an AI hold a patent for new inventions? Not according to the EU Patent Office

By Michael Thomsen For Dailymail.com

Printed: 18:14 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 18:27 EST, three January 2020

The European Union’s Patent Workplace has issued a brand new ruling rejecting two patent purposes submitted on the behalf of synthetic intelligence packages.

The 2 innovations had been created as a part of a multidisciplinary analysis challenge organized on the College of Surrey in the UK.

The researchers used a man-made intelligence referred to as DABUS, or ‘system for the autonomous bootstrapping of unified sentience.’

The European Union’s Patent Workplace has rejected two patent purposes submitted on behalf of an AI, saying patents can solely be granted to human inventors

DABUS created two distinctive, usable concepts that had been submitted to patent workplace: the primary was a brand new form of beverage contained; and the second was a sign system to assist search and rescue groups find a goal.

In response to a report in TechDirt, the EU’s Patent Workplace rejected each purposes ‘on the grounds that they do not meet the requirement of the EPC that an inventor designated in the application has to be a human being, not a machine.’

One of many researchers, the College of Surrey’s Ryan Abbott, strongly disagreed with the choice.

For Abbott. refusing to credit score possession for the innovations as a result of they lacked a human inventor was not simply an outmoded mind-set however a significant impediment that may ‘stand in the way of a new era of spectacular human endeavor.’

Abbott had beforehand argued it will be inappropriate to assign patent possession of an AI-driven invention to anybody apart from the AI itself.

One of many AI-created innovations submitted to the Patent Workplace was for a beverage container (pictured above), which the AI created with ‘flanges’ to make gripping it simpler

‘If I teach my Ph.D. student that and they go on to make a final complex idea, that doesn’t make me an inventor on their patent, so it shouldn’t with a machine,’ he mentioned in October.

He believes the most effective method could be to credit score the AI because the inventor of the patents, after which credit score the AI’s human proprietor because the assignee given license to make selections concerning the patent or draw profit from it.