Can crisps be healthy? When it comes to the crunch, will they do you any good? 

We munch our means via six billion packets of crisps yearly within the UK.
Sometimes low in vitamins and infrequently excessive in salt and fats, it is hardly stunning that producers have began attempting to tempt us with ‘wholesome’ variations of our favorite savoury snack.
From crisps created from salmon skins, to seaweed, popped lotus seeds and lentils — we requested dietitian Noor Al Refae, head of dietetics at Cheswold Park Hospital in Doncaster, to evaluate a variety.
We then rated them for well being.
NIM’S PEPPERS AND COURGETTES VEGETABLE CRISPS (Finest choose)
Nim’s Peppers and courgettes vegetable crisps, £1.15 for 16g, nimsfruitcrisps.com
£1.15 for 16g, nimsfruitcrisps.com
Per 100g: Energy, 294; saturated fats, 1g; sugar, 34g; salt, 0g
EXPERT VERDICT: These vegetable crisps are a 50:50 mixture of air-dried pink, inexperienced and yellow peppers and courgettes — and nothing else. There is no flavourings, preservatives, salt or oil.
In contrast to potato crisps, every bag will rely as one in all your five-a-day, and accommodates simply 47 energy, in comparison with 84 in the identical portion of prepared salted potato crisps.
You may get virtually a tenth of the each day fibre you want in a pack, and greater than 100 per cent of your advisable each day vitamin C consumption, which boosts the immune system. There’s the equal of simply over a teaspoonful of sugar in each bag, however that is pure somewhat than added, so is not as dangerous to your waistline.
Style: Chewy somewhat than crisp, with a Mediterranean vegetable flavour.
MARTY’S BARBECUE FLAVOUR POPPED CHICKPEA CRISPS eight/10
Marty’s barbecue flavour popped chickpea crisps, 79p for 20g, ocado.com
79p for 20g, ocado.com
Per 100g: Energy, 429; saturated fats, 1.4g; sugar, four.2g; salt, 1.1g
EXPERT VERDICT: These are made with chickpea and rice flours, tapioca starch and salt. As they’re ‘popped’, somewhat than deep-fried, they comprise round 60 per cent much less fats and fewer energy than prepared salted crisps.
Chickpeas are a superb supply of iron, which we’d like for making pink blood cells, and are additionally excessive in muscle-building protein and digestion-friendly fibre.
You may get greater than four per cent of your advisable each day fibre consumption and a couple of.8g protein — about half an egg’s value — in a bag, and there is just below 1 / 4 of a teaspoon of added sugar within the seasoning.
Style: Highly effective, candy and smoky with a strong crunchy texture.
NAIRN’S POP OATS SOUR CREAM & CHIVE 9/10
Nairn’s pop oats bitter cream & chive 50p for 20g, waitrose.com
50p for 20g, waitrose.com
Per 100g: Energy, 416; saturated fats, 1.2g; sugar, 1.7g; salt, 1.12g
EXPERT VERDICT: These popped ‘crisps’ are made with 41 per cent wholegrain oats and are additionally gluten-free.
They’re a supply of fibre, however you will solely get 1.1g in a bag — simply over Three per cent of the minimal each day requirement of this digestion-friendly nutrient.
As a result of they’re popped, somewhat than fried, they’ve 60 per cent much less fats than customary crisps.
It is value noting that there are 4 milk-based substances on this flavour, too, which suggests they’re unsuitable for anybody with a dairy intolerance or allergy.
Style: Good, sturdy chive flavour, with a barely floury texture.
ITSU CRISPY SEA SALT SEAWEED THINS eight/10
Itsu crispy sea salt seaweed thins, £2 for Three x 5g packs, tesco.com
£2 for Three x 5g packs, tesco.com
Per 100g: Energy, 470; saturated fats, four.8g; sugar, zero.5g; salt, 6g
EXPERT VERDICT: These are wafer-thin slices of seaweed cooked with olive oil and salt. There’s simply 24 energy in every 5g pack.
Seaweed is wealthy in zinc, a mineral which helps keep a robust immune system; iodine, wanted for regulating thyroid hormones; and calcium, which is vital for bone well being and cell signalling.
Gram per gram, these thins are excessive in gut-friendly fibre and muscle-building protein, too. However the tiny serving measurement means you will not get a considerable quantity of both. These are 4 instances as salty as crisps, with 5 per cent of your each day restrict per pack.
Style: Salty and really fishy — an acquired style.
SEA CHIPS LIME & CHILLI SALMON SKIN CRISP 7/10
The ocean chips lime and chilli salmon pores and skin crisp, £19.99 for 12 x 20g baggage, yumbles.com
£19.99 for 12 x 20g baggage, yumbles.com
EXPERT VERDICT: Produced from slivers of salmon pores and skin fried in their very own fats, these are exceptionally excessive in protein: you will get 12.6g — two eggs’ value — in a bag. Protein is vital for the restore of tissues within the physique.
Salmon pores and skin can also be wealthy in omega-Three fatty acids, which help coronary heart and mind well being. Low in carbohydrates and sugar, these are higher than potato crisps for individuals who want to observe their sugar consumption.
On the draw back, they’re excessive in salt, with thrice as a lot as prepared salted crisps. One bag accommodates 15 per cent of your each day salt restrict. This may be dangerous to your blood strain.
Style: Salty and really fishy, with a crunchy texture much like pork scratchings.
PROPER CHIPS SWEET SRIRACHA CHILLI LENTIL CHIPS 6/10
Correct chips candy sriracha chilli lentil chips, 85p for 20g, waitrose.com
85p for 20g, waitrose.com
Per 100g: Energy, 470; saturated fats, 2.9g; sugar, Three.4g; salt, 2.55g
EXPERT VERDICT: Vegan and gluten-free, these triangular chips are made with lentil flour, potato starch, cornflour, rice flour and sunflower oil.
Lentils are a superb supply of fibre and protein, however there are solely small quantities of each in a pack as these comprise simply 28 per cent lentil flour.
There are 94 energy in a bag — simply 11 fewer than the identical portion of prepared salted crisps — and almost 1 / 4 of a teaspoon of added sugar, which is dangerous to your tooth and waistline.
It’s also fairly excessive in salt, with round a twelfth of your each day restrict in a small bag.
Style: Robust, garlicky flavour with a sizzling chilli kick and puffy texture.
PLANT POPS PEANUT BUTTER LOTUS SEEDS 6/10
Plant pops peanut butter lotus seeds, 81p for 20g, superfood-market.com
81p for 20g, superfood-market.com
Per 100g: Energy, 486; saturated fats, Three.3g; sugar, 9.1g; salt, 1.6g
EXPERT VERDICT: A mixture of 65 per cent popped lotus seeds, floor peanuts, olive oil, sugar and salt. Lotus seeds are a supply of magnesium — vital for muscle operate, bone energy and vitality manufacturing — and potassium, wanted for good fluid steadiness and coronary heart well being.
Peanuts are wealthy in biotin, which is crucial for wholesome hair, eyes and pores and skin, and the nervous system, in addition to vitamin E, which helps the pores and skin, eyes and immune system. However these are very excessive in salt: a bag accommodates 5 per cent of your each day restrict. There’s additionally just below half a teaspoon of added sugar per serving.
Style: Chewy texture with a delicate, charred peanut flavour.
METCALFE’S NACHO CHEESE CORN CHIPS 5/10
Metcalfe’s nacho cheese corn chips, 75p for 22g, tesco.com
75p for 22g, tesco.com
Per 100g: Energy, 425; saturated fats, 1.4g; sugar, 5.7g; salt, zero.73g
EXPERT VERDICT: A bag of those gluten-free, popped chips accommodates 94 energy — that is round 22 fewer than in the identical portion of prepared salted crisps. These even have one of many lowest salt contents of all of the crisps we checked out right here — zero.16g in a bag, which is just below Three per cent of your each day salt restrict.
Nonetheless, they don’t seem to be appropriate for these with a dairy intolerance or allergy, and you will get virtually half a teaspoon of sugar in a bag — round 5 per cent of your each day restrict — which is each pure (from corn) and added.
TASTE: Robust tacky flavour with loads of cayenne, onion and garlic.
EAT REAL QUINOA CORN PUFFS WHITE CHEDDAR four/10
Actual quinoa corn puffs white cheddar, 50p for 40g, morrisons.com
50p for 40g, morrisons.com
Per 100g: Energy, 567; saturated fats, Three.3g; sugar, 1.1g; salt, 1.6g
EXPERT VERDICT: The producer calls these ‘a revolutionary snack created from quinoa grains’ — however these are literally 53 per cent maize, and simply 6 per cent quinoa.
They’re fairly low in sugar, which is a constructive, and maize gives B nutritional vitamins, that are vital for a wholesome nervous system.
Nonetheless, gram per gram, these have the best calorie rely of all of the snacks we checked out right here. In addition they are available in a 40g bag, with a larger-than-average advisable serving measurement of 28g (which offers you 158 energy — 53 greater than an ordinary 20g bag of crisps).
So that you must be strict about your portion measurement and never be tempted to maintain consuming till you end the bag if you’re watching your weight.
TASTE: They’re moreish and have an genuine cheese flavour — although they’re vegan.
