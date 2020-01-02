Can I watch The Circle US in the UK?

The Circle has proved one thing of a shock hit over its first two sequence on Channel four, incomes rave evaluations for its uncommon format which sees contestants residing in an house constructing and interacting purely on-line.

And following its success, the identical format has now been adopted for a US model, with 10 episodes of The Circle US airing within the first three weeks of January.

Sadly, there’s unhealthy information for UK followers determined for an additional repair of the present although – at present, the US model is barely out there on Netflix throughout the pond, with no information at present out there about whether or not the sequence will ultimately make its approach to Netflix UK.

Nonetheless, when you do fancy sampling only a small style of what The Circle US has to supply, then you possibly can catch an “exclusive cut” of the primary episode – which has been made out there on YouTube.

The Circle UK sequence two noticed Paddy Smyth take the highest prize of £70,000, in a sequence which additionally noticed Richard Madeley faux to be a 27-year-old lady by the title of Judy.

It’s not but clear after we can count on to see one other sequence of the present – if there’s to be a 3rd run – however the creators have already been looking out for potential new contestants, with functions having been welcomed because the second sequence was drawing to an in depth.

The US model is hosted by actress and comic Michelle Buteau.