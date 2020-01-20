'Can Never Forget...': In PM's Pep Talk, Lesson From Chandrayaan Setback

PM Narendra Modi addressed the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 occasion in Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the Chandrayaan moon touchdown setback for example of rising from failures and overcoming “demotivation” throughout exams, whereas interacting with college students at his annual “Pariksha Pe Charcha“.

“Motivation, demotivation are very common. Everyone goes through these feelings. In this regard, I can never forget my visit to ISRO during Chandrayaan and the time spent with our hardworking scientists,” PM Modi mentioned.

This was in response to the very first query he was requested, by a scholar from Rajasthan, Yashashri. “Board exams put our mood off…what do we do about it,” she requested.

The Prime Minister shared his expertise at ISRO or Indian Area Analysis Organisation in September final yr, when India’s first moon touchdown mission suffered a setback.

“I was told I should not attend the Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but I needed to be there,” he mentioned.

PM Modi was on the mission management room in Bengaluru within the early hours of September 7 when ISRO misplaced contact with Chandrayaan’s lander Vikram. In some of the poignant photographs of final yr, the Prime Minister hugged ISRO chief Okay Sivan, who was in tears, to console him.

Recounting how ISRO scientists overcame their dismay, PM Modi mentioned: “We can add enthusiasm to every aspect of life. A temporary setback doesn’t mean success is not waiting. In fact, a setback may mean the best is yet to come.”

He additionally spoke concerning the India-Australia check collection in 2001. “Our cricket team was facing setbacks. The mood was not very good. But in those moments, can we ever forget what Rahul Dravid and VVSLaxman did? They turned the match around… Similarly, who can forget Anil Kumble bowling with an injury. This is the power of motivation and positive thinking.”

Earlier, he urged college students to talk freely in the course of the interplay, saying his conversations with them could be #withoutfilter.

That is the third version of “Pariksha Pe Charcha“, which takes place earlier than the onset of examination season in faculties.

To a different query on extra-curricular actions versus research, PM Modi mentioned: “Good marks in exams are not everything, we have to come out of the mentality that exams are all.”