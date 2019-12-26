Can you guess who came up with these witty comments in our bumper quotes quiz of the year?

This yr noticed a string of vibrant feedback by the nice and good. Writer PAUL DONNELLEY rounds up essentially the most stunning and hilarious remarks of 2019. So who stated what?

1 ‘It looks like my local Morrison’s.’ Whose £20 million mansion was thus described?

A: Music impresario Simon Cowell

B: Tesco chief govt Dave Lewis

C: Footballer Wayne Rooney

D: Actuality TV star Lauren Goodger

2 Of whom did The Crown author Peter Morgan say: ‘[They] look like they could be at a bus stop in Carlisle’?

A: The Queen

B: Prince William

C: Princess Anne

D: Prince Edward

three ‘I don’t wish to be the poster lady for geriatric intercourse.’

A: Dame Judi Dench

B: Tory peer Virginia Bottomley

C: Bake-Off star Prue Leith

D: Broadcaster Janet Avenue-Porter

four ‘He had a good body when he was in Elton John’s I’m Nonetheless Standing video, however that was 30 years in the past, darling.’

A: Julian Clary on Lionel Blair

B: Amanda Holden on Les Dennis

C: Cat Deeley on Nigel Lythgoe

D: Craig Revel Horwood on fellow Strictly decide Bruno Tonioli

5 ‘We’re informed to take a seat down and be quiet, which isn’t one thing I’m OK with.’

A: Actress Emma Watson

B: Tennis star Serena Williams

C: Labour’s Diane Abbott

D: Feminist Caroline Criado-Perez

6 ‘This immigrants’ daughter wants no lectures from the metropolitan liberal elite.’

A: Former Spice Woman Mel B

B: House Secretary Priti Patel

C: Nice British Menu Decide Andi Oliver

D: Singer Rita Ora

7 ‘I’m 73. What’s your gran doing tonight?’

A: Pop star Cher

B: Singer Dolly Parton

C: Actress Joanna Lumley

D: Singer Liza Minnelli

eight ‘I don’t wish to seem like Nigel Lawson (proper) . . . when he went on a very critical weight-reduction plan his face collapsed.’

A: Singer Adele

B: Writer Mary Beard

C: Lizzo, singer and ‘body positivity’ guru

D: Girl’s Hour presenter Jenni Murray

9 ‘As Lord President of the Council, I am entitled to the privilege of beheading.’

A: Prince Andrew

B: Michael Gove MP

C: John Bercow, former Commons Speaker

D: Jacob Rees-Mogg MP

10 ‘If you have daughters, teach them how to code.’

A: Countdown presenter Rachel Riley

B: Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis

C: Writer Jeanette Winterson

D: Supermodel Kate Moss

11 ‘I have to be the richest man ever made bankrupt.’

A: Convicted Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff

B: Sacked Boeing boss Dennis Muilenburg

C: James Stunt, ex-husband of Petra Ecclestone

D: Ex-entertainer Rolf Harris

12 Which breakfast TV host stated they’d not need ‘spiders, flies and Phillip Schofield’ (beneath) to enter their home?

A: Piers Morgan

B: Holly Willoughby C: Amanda Holden

D: Dan Walker

13 Who responded when requested by a fan to pose for a photograph: ‘What? To commemorate the fact we met four seconds ago?’

A: Biologist Richard Dawkins

B: Pop star Justin Bieber

C: Broadcaster Melvyn Bragg

D: Ex-Python John Cleese

14 ‘Once I stroll down a road, somebody shouts: “Hey, Mr Preview.” Each single time.’

A: Chef Gordon Ramsay

B: TV presenter Declan Donnelly

C: Conductor Sir Andre Previn

D: Avenue artist Banksy

15 On the repairs at Westminster: ‘Move everyone out. Clear every building within half a mile. Then explode the lot.’

A: SNP chief Nicola Sturgeon

B: Writer Philip Pullman

C: Labour spin physician Seumas Milne

D: Actor Hugh Grant

16 ‘I don’t know why anybody would need the job.’

A: Daniel Craig on the subsequent Bond

B: The Queen to Boris Johnson on changing into PM

C: David Dimbleby on listening to that Huw Edwards would host the BBC’s election protection

D: Prince Harry on his brother William changing into king

17 ‘Every crime must have its punishment. The liberal idea has become obsolete.’

A: Russia’s Vladimir Putin

B: Labour’s John McDonnell

C: Mail on Sunday columnist Peter Hitchens

D: Former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon

18 ‘I’m honoured — and really sweaty.’

A: Cricketer Ben Stokes on his 84 not out in opposition to New Zealand

B: Prince Philip, on stepping down from public life

C: Eliud Kipchoge, first man to run a marathon in below two hours

D: Karina Canellakis, the primary girl to conduct the First Night time Of The Proms

19 ‘I leave it to the daytime drinkers who haven’t been in a position to rating a Prozac prescription.’

A: Wine author OuncesClarke on gin

B: Harry Potter star (ex-drinker) Daniel Radcliffe on vodka

C: Restaurateur Russell Norman on Prosecco

D: Actress Dame Maggie Smith on non-vintage champagne

20 ‘We don’t do conspiracies.’

A: Samuel Shenton, founding father of the Flat Earth Society

B: Basic Sir Mike Jackson on claims the Military coated up Northern Eire civilian deaths

C: Donald Trump on claims he plotted with Ukraine president

D: David Cameron refutes claims that Russia meddled in Brexit

21 ‘The most important thing about the bloody picture is the woman looks as if she’s already useless.’

A: Theresa Could on dancing to Abba at a Tory convention

B: Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge on her viral picture clutching an armful of Emmys

C: Ex-Lib Dem chief Jo Swinson on her response to the Election exit ballot

D: Critic Germaine Greer on the Mona Lisa

22 ‘It’s your fault for sending me to a state college below New Labour.’

A: Euan Blair to Tony Blair

B: Grace Campbell to Alastair Campbell

C: Edward Smith to Iain Duncan Smith

D: Will Straw to Jack Straw

23 ‘If I saw my son dressing up like footballers these days, I would drop him off at an adoption agency tomorrow.’

A: David Beckham

B: Roy Keane

C: Harry Kane

D: Diego Maradona

24 ‘It’s like Louis XIV smoked crystal meth and adorned the place.’

A: Ex-White Home aide Anthony Scaramucci on Trump’s type

B: London property tycoon Nick Sweet

C: Inside designer Nicky Haslam on his London flat

D: A contractor describing the palace of Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan

25 ‘Super-woke whining by students . . . guilt-tripping the university before going off to work for Goldman Sachs.’

A: Equalities chief Trevor Phillips on Cambridge college students demanding the elimination of a historic bell

B: Author Brendan O’Neill on college students doing ‘jazz hands’

C: Head of Oxford’s Oriel Faculty Neil Mendoza on calls to take away a statue of Cecil Rhodes

D: Patrice Talon, President of Benin, on Cambridge college students demanding the return of Jesus Faculty’s Benin bronzes

26 ‘I did try one of those electronic cigarettes, but it was so heavy it kept falling out of my mouth.’

A: Cuba’s Raul Castro

B: EastEnders star June Brown

C: Singer Pete Doherty

D: Ex-Tory MP Ken Clarke

27 ‘I’ve began to put on a lot leopard-print clothes I could have to take malaria tablets.’

A: Princess Eugenie

B: Strictly star Shirley Ballas

C: Writer Kathy Lette

D: Radio One’s Nick Grimshaw

28 ‘Countries only get fined what I’d in all probability spend on an evening out in London.’

A: Cricketer Andrew Flintoff

B: Broadcaster and ex-Blue Peter presenter Richard Bacon

C: Footballer Danny Rose

D: Rugby star Jonny Wilkinson

29 ‘Admitting to being in a sexless marriage feels like a great taboo.’

A: Jeremy Clarkson

B: Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York

C: TV’s Jeremy Kyle

D: TV presenter Ulrika Jonsson

30 ‘On way to work at O2 and nobody gave this old bird a seat on the Tube.’

A: Singer Lulu

B: Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks

C: Olivia Newton-John

D: Noel Edmonds

31 ‘A nice cup of Yorkshire tea would be perfect.’

A: Artist David Hockney who was caught in a carry for an hour

B: Rolling Stone Ronnie Wooden refusing champagne

C: Swimmer Ross Edgley on changing into the primary particular person to swim around the UK

D: Tory guru Dominic Cummings after the election win

32 ‘I love black cab drivers and their views, mostly because they usually mirror mine’

A: Proper-wing firebrand Katie Hopkins

B: TV presenter Judy Finnigan

C: Cookery author Delia Smith

D: Actress Dame Joan Collins (above)

33. ‘My original ambition was to be Alexander the Great.’

A: International Secretary Dominic Raab

B: Ex-Tory MP Rory Stewart

C Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Britain’s richest man

D: Broadcaster Ben Fogle

34 ‘The Left is glutted with clueless white people who think they are the vanguard of our species.’

A: Writer Nirpal Dhaliwal

B: Writer/activist Ayaan Hirsi Ali

C: Vogue journal editor Edward Enninful

D: Chancellor Sajid Javid

35 ‘Social media is more addictive than drugs and alcohol. Yet it’s extra harmful as a result of there aren’t any restrictions.’

A: Fb’s Mark Zuckerberg

B: Prince Harry

C: PewDiePie, world’s favorite YouTuber

D: Sir David Attenborough

36 ‘My bust isn’t gravity- defying. I’ve to hoick them up with a bra like everybody else.’

A: Carol Vorderman

B: Singer Katy Perry

C: Actress Jennifer Aniston

D: Katie Worth aka Jordan

37 ‘A man can decide to be female, take hormones, win everything in sight and perhaps earn a small fortune, and then reverse his decision and go back to making babies.’

A: South African runner Caster Semenya

B: Writer Jan Morris

C: Tennis skilled Martina Navratilova

D: Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies

38 ‘England is too much in its own past.’

A: Labour MP David Lammy

B: Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes

C: Historian David Starkey

D: Germany’s Angela Merkel

39 ‘Vegans are the best lovers.’

A: Smiths singer Morrissey

B: Baywatch star Pamela Anderson

C: Ex-U.S. President Invoice Clinton

D: Actor Benedict Cumberbatch

40 ‘I’m not being humorous however I don’t want the cash.’

A: Rebekah Vardy rejects declare by fellow ‘WAG’ Coleen Rooney she offered tales about her

B: Ivanka Trump laughs off her jewelry enterprise collapse

C: Billionaire John Caudwell on paying excessive taxes below a Labour authorities

D: Invoice Gates on giving freely most of his fortune

41 ‘We have to live bravely in order to feel truly alive.’

A: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

B: Pop star Taylor Swift

C: Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby

D: SAS veteran Andy McNab

42 Which tennis star stated: ‘I now have a metal hip and I look like I’ve acquired a little bit of a intestine.’

A: Andy Murray

B: Roger Federer

C: Boris Becker

D: Tim Henman

43 Which TV information star stated ‘You didn’t even hassle to shake palms . . . you had fantastic, open and, how can I put this, energetic, athletic relationships with every kind of individuals.’

A: Sir Trevor McDonald

B: Moira Stuart

C: Jeremy Paxman

D: Laura Kuenssberg

44 ‘Monogamy is a very hard thing.’

A: Actuality TV star Spencer Matthews

B: Boris Johnson

C: Singer Carly Simon

D: Prince Andrew

45 ‘I worship the decency of ordinary people.’

A: BBC reporter John Simpson

B: Nigel Farage

C: Jacob Rees-Mogg

D: Actor Leonardo DiCaprio

46 ‘You have stolen my dreams, with your empty words.’

A: Peppa Pig

B: Brooklyn Beckham

C: Greta Thunberg

D: One Route’s Liam Payne

47 ‘Enjoying spending a little extra time with the ovens.’

A: TV cook dinner Nigella Lawson

B: Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood

C: Tory ex-minister James Brokenshire

D: Chef Marco Pierre White

48 ‘He was a rectangle, I was a rectangle and we made a square, which is a fortress.’

A: Bros star Matt Goss on brother Luke

B: TV physicist and ex-pop star Brian Cox on his father

C: Thinker Alain de Botton on Umberto Eco

D: Russell Model on ex-R2 colleague Jonathan Ross

49 ‘A chunk of the holiday was spent spraying and combing to evict lice from my noggin.’

A: Robert Peston

B: Jeremy Paxman

C: Andrew Neil

D: Nick Robinson

50 ‘The internet is terrible. We will look back on it like nuclear weapons as something we really wish we hadn’t achieved.’

A: Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn

B: Comic David Mitchell

C: Diplomat Henry Kissinger

D: Net inventor Sir Tim Berners-Lee

Solutions: 1: C. 2: A. three: C. four: D. 5: B. 6: B. 7: A. eight: D. 9: D. 10: C. 11: C. 12: C. 13: D. 14: C. 15: B. 16: B. 17: A. 18: D. 19: C. 20: B. 21: D. 22: B. 23: B. 24: A. 25: A. 26: B. 27: C. 28: C. 29: D. 30: A. 31: A. 32: D. 33: B. 34: A. 35: B. 36: A. 37: C. 38: B. 39: B. 40: A. 41: B 42: A. 43: B. 44: C. 45: A. 46: C. 47: C. 48: A. 49: A. 50: B.