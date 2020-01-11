Can you help Britain’s 13 ‘most unwanted’ cats? Ginger puss hit by a truck is looking for new home

A ginger cat that obtained hit by a truck, a black-and-white moggy that chases youngsters’s toys and a big puss on a weight loss program are amongst 13 lovable felines in search of a brand new house.

Cats Safety has shared the undesirable cats with MailOnline, as every desperately tries to discover a new house.

The animals, that are positioned throughout the UK, are just some of the 1000’s of others ready in catteries to discover a new house.

The decided charity helps greater than 200,000 cats and kittens yearly by its devoted volunteer staff and 30 adoption centres.

Its work can also be supported by the Folks’s Postcode lottery, which has given greater than £500,000 up to now to Cats Safety alongside different good causes.

Right here, a more in-depth take a look at a number of the cats in search of a house.

Matty, 9, is in search of a brand new house after he was hit by a truck (Primarily based in Leeds)

Identify : Matty

The place? Gildersome, Leeds

9-year-old ginger Matty is fortunate to be alive after he was hit by a truck. The feline could have used one in all his 9 lives to flee with only a chipped tooth, however his heartbroken proprietor shortly put him up for adoption following the smash after deciding the cat mustn’t reside close to a predominant highway.

The lovable cat was shy after coming into care and uncertain, however has not too long ago grown in confidence. He’s now continuously purring and demanding consideration.

Cats Safety stated he loves consuming meals and being brushed, and stated he is effectively suited to a quiet house the place he may be the centre of consideration.

In case you reside within the Leeds space and wish to supply Matty a house, please name Cats Safety’s Gildersome Homing Centre on 03000 12 15 05 or e-mail [email protected]

Smudge, 11, is a kitten at coronary heart and likes to chase youngsters’s toys. (Primarily based in Sussex)

Identify : Smudge

The place?: Haywards Heath, Sussex

Eleven-year-old black and white cat Smudge continues to be a kitten at coronary heart.

He loves nothing greater than being stroked, tickled underneath the chin, and even chasing youngsters’s toys throughout the carpet!

This affectionate puss thrives on consideration, and can also be eager to curve up on folks’s laps when they’re having some down time.

Cats Safety stated he can be glad to reside with youngsters or, perish the thought, canines, so long as there’s an outside area for him to discover.

In case you reside within the Sussex space who wish to supply Smudge a house, please name Cats Safety’s Nationwide Adoption Centre on 01825 741 330 or e-mail [email protected]

Maisie, ten, loves following folks round and meowing at them (Primarily based in Berkshire)

Identify: Maisie

The place? Newbury, Berkshire

Ten-year-old brown and white tabby cat Maisie is kind of a personality. She loves nothing greater than meowing at folks as she follows them round, and even taking part in with toys!

The fluffy feline additionally enjoys a fuss, however solely when it is on her phrases, and is an unbiased cat.

Cats Safety stated she has been ready for a house for a number of months now, and would love someplace with a backyard however no youngsters, canines, or different cats.

In case you reside within the Berkshire space and wish to supply Maisie a house, please name Cats Safety’s Adoption Centre on 01635 200111 or [email protected]

James Dean, two, is an enthusiastic purrer (Primarily based in Downham Market, Norfolk)

Identify: James Dean

The place? Downham Mkt., Norfolk

Two-year-old black and white cat James Dean likes to snuggle up for a purr and trying to find heat locations to curve up.

The good-looking cat can, nevertheless, be shy initially earlier than shortly rising in confidence. He repays affection enthusiastically and enjoys taking time to get to know folks.

Cats Safety stated he used to reside with many different cats, however is now after his personal area with a backyard for exploring.

In case you reside within the Norfolk space and wish to supply James Dean a house, please name Cats Safety’s Adoption Centre on 01366 386 360 or e-mail [email protected]

Tia, 11, wants an proprietor that may assist her together with her weight loss program. (Primarily based in Ferndown, Dorset)

Identify: Tia

The place? Ferndown, Dorset

Eleven-year-old black and white cat Tia is in search of a affected person proprietor who can accompany her in her weight reduction journey.

The chubby cat piled on the kilos after being adopted a number of years in the past, and is now on a cautious weight loss program to assist her slim down. She is pleasant and playful, loving fuss, but additionally likes to chill out on her personal.

Cats Safety stated she has been ignored as she would not are likely to run round like her neighbours, and is a mature woman. She is finest suited to a quiet house with no younger youngsters, they stated.

In case you reside within the Dorset space and wish to supply Tia a house, please name Cats Safety’s Adoption Centre on 03000 120 175 or e-mail [email protected]

Honey, one, has been ignored attributable to her timid nature. (Primarily based in Gateshead, Tyneside)

Identify: Honey

The place? Gateshead, Tyneside

Glossy black cat Honey got here into care when she turned a 12 months previous, and has been constantly ignored attributable to her timid nature.

Nonetheless, the lovable puss is progressively studying to belief folks and rising in confidence, after leaving her house which she shared with different cats.

Cats Safety stated Honey might be able to reside with youngsters, and is in search of a affected person proprietor who may help construct her confidence.

In case you reside within the Tyneside space and wish to supply Honey a house, please name Cats Safety’s Adoption Centre on 0191 653 1052 or e-mail [email protected]

Tetley, six, loves being round folks. (Primarily based in Gildersome, Leeds)

Identify: Tetley

The place? Gildersome, Leeds

Six-year-old ginger cat Tetley is an excellent pleasant and chatty cat, who likes to be the centre of consideration.

The attractive puss enjoys a variety of firm, and could be very clever and playful. She was introduced into care together with her daughter after her proprietor sadly handed away.

Cats Safety stated that Tetley is in search of an indoor house the place she may be the one cat, and is FIV constructive. That is the cat model of HIV.

In case you reside within the Leeds space and wish to supply Tetley a house, please name Cats Safety’s Adoption Centre on 03000 12 15 05 or e-mail [email protected]

Emmie, 9, provides folks little headbutts to point out her appreciation. (Primarily based in Sussex)

Identify: Emmie

The place? Haywards Heath, Sussex

9-year-old black and white cat Emmie likes to be the centre of consideration. She could be a little shy at first, however quickly comes up for strokes and provides headbutts to point out her appreciation. The cat additionally prefers to sleep on the finish of your mattress.

The puss was given up by her proprietor greater than 4 months in the past, and has been patiently ready to be adopted.

Cats Safety stated she would like to quiet down in a quiet house, with out youngsters or different pets, and would love a backyard for her to potter round in.

In case you reside within the Sussex space and wish to supply Emmie a house, please name Cats Safety’s Nationwide Adoption Centre on 01825 741330 or e-mail [email protected]

Betsy, 5, likes to meow at folks. (Primarily based in Gateshead, Tyneside)

Identify: Betsy

The place? Gateshead, Tyneside

5-year-old black and white Betsy got here again into care in October, after she discovered it onerous to quiet down with youngsters in her new house.

She is a candy cat who likes to meow when somebody is round and sit on their lap. The cat can also be a bit chubby, so will want some assist entering into form.

Cats Safety stated that she first got here into care in February 2019 after her proprietor handed away, and that the cat would like a quiet house the place she will setting down.

In case you reside within the Tyneside space and wish to supply Betsy a house, please name Cats Safety’s Tyneside Adoption Centre on 0191 653 1052 or e-mail [email protected]

Barney, 12, enjoys it when folks fuss over him. (Primarily based in Haywards Heath, Sussex)

Identify: Barney

The place? Haywards Heath, Sussex

Twelve-year-old ginger Barney was put again into care by his previous proprietor, after he was adopted in 2012.

The pleasant puss is initially cautious of recent folks, however loves it when he’s fussed over. The cat enjoys sitting on folks’s laps, and in addition sleeping on beds at evening.

Cats Safety stated he’s finest suited to a house with out youngsters or different pets, and would love a backyard so he can do some exploring.

In case you reside within the Sussex space and wish to supply Barney a house, please name the Cats Safety Nationwide Cat Adoption Centre on 01825 741 330.

Sharpei, 5, could be very shy and can want one-on-one consideration. (Primarily based in Norfolk)

Identify: Sharpei

The place? Downham Mkt., Norfolk

5-year-old black and white cat Sharpei could be very shy and can want one-on-one consideration from her proprietor to assist her develop in confidence.

She has been discovering life irritating within the adoption centre, the place she is surrounded by different cats, and is eager to discover a new house.

Cats Safety stated she has a variety of love to present and wishes somebody in a position to give her each time and understanding.

In case you reside within the Norfolk space and wish to supply Sharpei a house, please name the Cats Safety Adoption Centre on 01366 386 360.

Lucan, two, stares at folks as they stroll previous his pen. (Primarily based in Warrington, Cheshire)

Identify: Lucan

The place? Warrington, Cheshire

Two-year-old black and white cat Lucan sits on the entrance of his pen watching folks, and generally waits on the door for his meals.

The shy cat has been by a desensitisation programme on the centre to assist him develop into friendlier with people. Nonetheless, he has stayed in look after 75 days, probably attributable to his shy nature.

Cats Safety stated he can be glad to reside with different cats and in a spot with a backyard. He was introduced into care after his earlier proprietor was unable to maintain taking care of him.

In case you reside within the Cheshire space and wish to supply Lucan a house, please name Cats Safety’s Adoption Centre on 03000 12 06 12 or e-mail [email protected]

Eugene, six, has been ignored attributable to his nervous nature. (Primarily based in Cheshire)

Identify: Eugene

The place? Warrington, Cheshire

Six-year-old black and white cat Eugene has been ignored attributable to his very nervous nature, which sees him scamper for canopy at any time when adoptions occur on the centre.

He has been in look after 37 days since his final proprietor was unable to maintain caring for him.

Cats Safety stated he’s a candy little boy, and simply wants a affected person proprietor prepared to present him a number of time. He would additionally like a house with a backyard.

In case you reside within the Cheshire space and wish to supply Eugene a house, please name Cats Safety’s Adoption Centre on 03000 12 06 12 or e-mail [email protected]