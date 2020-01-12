Can you spot the His Dark Materials star in Doctor Who this week?

The Sunday night slot on BBC One has been a goldmine on the subject of household sci-fi reveals in current months, with the present collection of Physician Who filling the hole left behind by His Darkish Supplies – the primary season of which wrapped up earlier than Christmas.

And one younger actor who performed an necessary function within the Phillip Pullman adaptation has clearly not had his fill of journey – as he pops up on this week’s episode of Who.

Lewin Lloyd, who appeared as Roger Parslow in His Darkish Supplies, will likely be enjoying a personality referred to as Sylas – who seems to be some form of green-haired alien.

Lloyd is one in every of many visitor stars becoming a member of the solid for the episode, titled Orphan 55 – showing alongside Laura Fraser (Breaking Unhealthy) and James Buckley (The Inbetweeners), the latter of whom additionally seems to boast eccentric inexperienced hair.

Lloyd spoke to HEARALPUBLICIST in regards to the pleasure of showing on each reveals, saying that his response when he obtained the decision concerning Physician Who was to say “Oh my God!”.

Of his look, he stated, “I did that early this 12 months after His Darkish Supplies… it’s type of humorous as a result of Roger’s simply been separated from his daemon after which I’ve all of a sudden obtained inexperienced hair on Physician Who – and it’s like on the identical channel and the identical day, comparable type of time! It’s type of humorous. “

He claimed that the expertise was “really, really incredible” and that there was an exquisite solid on board, including that Jodie Whittaker was “super nice.”

This week’s Physician Who episode is claimed to incorporate some really terrifying monsters – however will they be as scary as Mrs Coulter and the Magisterium?

Physician Who continues tonight (Sunday 12th January) at 7:10pm on BBC One