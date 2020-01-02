Can you spot the Stranger Things star in Dracula episode 2?

BBC/Netflix collection Dracula is fairly ruthless with its solid, largely due to the Depend’s behavior of murdering roughly everybody he meets – and which means, for the second ship-based episode of the horror adaptation we’re assembly an all-new group of characters for Claes Bang to get his enamel into.

However among the many acquainted faces of well-known actors like Sacha Dhawan (who, after popping up in Physician Who just lately, is relatively dominating the New Yr’s schedule) and Clive Russell, audiences is likely to be questioning why one of many Demeter’s crew members seems to be fairly so acquainted.

Particularly, we’re speaking about Ukrainian-English actor Alec Utgoff, who performs the wistful Abramoff – and when you’re wracking your brains as to the place you’ve seen him earlier than, nicely strive imagining him with glasses, frizzy brown hair and a strawberry (sadly, not a cherry) slurpee.

Alec Utgoff as Alexei in Stranger Issues (Netflix)

Sure, that’s proper – he’s none aside from Stranger Issues’ lovable Russian scientist Alexei, who turned a shock fan favorite after debuting within the Netflix drama’s latest third season.

Kidnapped by Hopper and Joyce (David Harbour and Winona Ryder) earlier than changing into a defector to their crew, Alexei’s love of American tradition, sense of enjoyable and clashes with Hopper made him a breakout hit from Stranger Issues three, and it’s nice to see Utgoff persevering with to deliver a bit sweetness in Dracula.

However will Abramoff have extra luck in opposition to the Depend than Alexei did in opposition to ‘Russian Terminator’ Grigori? Solely time will inform…

Dracula continues on Thursday 2nd and Friday third January at 9pm