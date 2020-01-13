Can you watch Love Island 2020 online? Is there a live stream? How can you watch Love Island abroad?

It’s all change over at Love Island for 2020 – for the primary time, our 12 Islanders have jetted off to a model new villa to try to discover love in Cape City, South Africa.

And already, it appears to be like set to be a fiery sequence, with producers promising extra fiery twists and bombshells than ever earlier than.

If you end up sans-TV at 9pm, right here’s how one can compensate for all of the Love Island motion.

Find out how to watch Love Island on-line

Shortly after its broadcast Monday-Friday and Sunday at 9pm on ITV2, Love Island is accessible to stream on the ITV Hub.

Is there a Love Island stay stream?

Love Island’s Leanne and Mike

If you wish to watch Love Island over the web, you may stream the episode stay from the ITV Hub.

However when you’re hoping there’s a stay feed of the motion straight from the villa, a la the early days of Huge Brother, then we’re going to need to sprint your hopes – producers have at the moment no plans to introduce one.

As a substitute, all the additional Love Island content material that we might have missed from the present is packaged into Love Island: Unseen Bits, broadcast on Saturdays at 9pm on ITV2.

How will you watch Love Island overseas?

When you’re off for some winter sunshine of your personal, then you may nonetheless compensate for all of the Love Island motion.

You may subscribe to ITV Hub to observe the present overseas, and signal as much as a seven-day free trial of the ITV Hub which additionally cuts all of the commercials out of your viewing.

As soon as your trial is up, you may subscribe to the service for £three.99 per thirty days.

Sky prospects also can stay stream each episode of Love Island by way of the Sky Go app.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2.