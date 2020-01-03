Canada handled bumps and curves — now it’s time to get gold at WJC

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Very like the Stanley Cup, you don’t win the World Junior Championship with only one or two superstars carrying everybody else.

Dale Hunter wished to deliver a quick workforce to Ostrava, but additionally one that would adapt if the match took a sudden flip in an surprising path.

This workforce did.

“They represent the country and are buying in,” the Canadian coach stated. “They need to win. All people has to play completely different roles, perhaps not on the ability play. However you’re penalty killing or taking part in on an vitality line.

“Everybody has to contribute.”

No extra Slovakia or Germany on the schedule now. It’s heavyweight time once more.

Over this ultimate weekend, Canada will uncover if it was right in the way it constructed its workforce and the gamers it chosen. In the event that they fail, then let the second-guessing start.

It’s clear now that you just want gamers with professional or NHL expertise on board. It might have been good to get Kirby Dach from the Blackhawks and Noah Dobson from the Islanders, however the place would Canada be with out Barrett Hayton, the Arizona Coyotes rookie, and Joe Veleno, with the Pink Wings’ American league affiliate in Grand Rapids?

“The biggest thing with pros is everyone is so consistent,” stated the 19-year-old Hayton, who has 14 NHL video games to his credit score. “Everyone constantly does the right thing. They know how to prepare and carry themselves. I think it’s more you see what makes them so good.”

They encourage the next diploma of confidence, so obligatory as a result of that’s what skaters in related conditions from the three different international locations remaining present.

“I think everyone should be afraid of us,” stated Swedish ahead David Gustafsson, a rookie with the Winnipeg Jets. “We have a really good team. We can go all the way.”

Six years in the past in Malmo, these similar international locations made it to the ultimate 4. That’s the latest time it occurred.

When you’re Canadian, you need to neglect that historical past. They ended up fourth there whereas Finland beat the host Swedes for gold.

None of that issues to the gamers on the workforce now. The vast majority of them had been 13 or so when it occurred.

However most of them would have watched.

They know what’s anticipated.

It begins with the Finns.

In an ideal world, the Russians can be subsequent – the proper rematch.

However you need to get there first.

And if you have a look at who’s left, each little bit of it should be earned.

FIVE WAYS TO BEAT FINNS

ATMOSPHERE

Now that the Czechs are out, it’s Canada’s present. There will likely be extra red-and-white within the Ostravar Enviornment stands than anything.

The place has its quirks. You may park a bus within the additional area on the benches. The Zamboni entrance between the benches make line adjustments within the second interval a gut-busting expertise.

When it comes to familiarity, the Finns have the sting as a result of they grew up taking part in on a much bigger ice floor. However Canada has performed all 5 of its video games at this rink. They need to know the subtleties of it.

The Finns performed all 5 of theirs in Trinec. They’re like vacationers in that sense.

OFFENSIVE PUNCH

The People had been having a ball all week by scoring loads of targets. Then, it simply stopped.

Finnish goaltender Justus Annunen slammed the door in a 1-Zero win. He was a digital puck vacuum.

The Canadians should discover a solution to make it uncomfortable for him. You may’t step foot close to the crease or you’ll earn a violation, so it’s about making him transfer, particularly early, and attending to the free pucks.

That’s not straightforward as a result of the Finns shield the “home plate area” within the slot in any respect prices. Canada has been probably the most environment friendly scoring groups they usually have the most effective energy play.

It should proceed, or they may undergo the identical destiny because the U.S.

PENALTY KILL

The over-under on penalty kills in each sport is 4. When you can restrict your opponent to 4 or much less energy performs, you’re manner forward of the ticky-tack IIHF rulebook.

Canada is a shade below that common now they usually’re coming off their largest kill of the match — Nolan Foote’s main penalty lower than a minute into the Slovakian tilt.

“That five was not what we wanted to start the game off,” ahead Liam Foudy stated, “but we killed it and set the tone.”

The Finns, in the meantime, have been involved about their sin bin visits. Their self-discipline has been inconsistent. That may damage you towards Canada.

HUNTER FACTOR

GM Mark Hunter and coach Dale Hunter had been the London Knights bosses introduced in to vary Canada’s fortunes.

They’ve a protracted historical past of profitable with groups of youngsters and stated it finest after they took the job. It’s gold or bust. In the event that they don’t get by way of Finland now and on to the ultimate, will probably be a large disappointment.

They knew the whole lot wasn’t going to run easily. It nearly by no means does. However they deserve some credit score for profitable probably the most troublesome swimming pools in match historical past and bouncing again from probably the most deflating losses ever (6-Zero to Russia).

They waded by way of damage, suspension and breach of protocol and are nonetheless standing. In the event that they end sturdy, it might be an important message to whoever’s subsequent in cost.

TOP LINE

Hayton and Alexis Lafreniere have been borderline unstoppable when collectively. It simply hasn’t occurred a lot over 5 video games.

The third member of Canada’s large line — Foote — didn’t get a suspension, however he mainly sat out your entire quarterfinal win. So if he roars again to supply the best way Joe Veleno did when he returned towards the Czechs, that’s one other bonus.

Objectives needs to be more durable to return by this weekend. Nobody is anticipating the Massive Three to blast house 5. But when they’ll paved the way, particularly early, and put the Finns on their heels, they’ll be taking part in for the large prize.