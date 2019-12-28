Canada holding its breath after Lafreniere left crushing loss to Russians

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Finland and the Czechs have already misplaced high forwards at this World Junior Championship.

The Canadian crew is holding its breath, hoping they’re not subsequent after Alexis Lafreniere left Saturday’s 6-Zero loss to Russia. The 18-year-old Rimouski star, already the frontrunner to be the No. 1 choose within the 2020 NHL draft, wanted to be assisted from the ice with an injured left knee after working into goaltender Amir Miftakhov’s pad early within the second interval.

“He had a great scoring chance, fell and I thought maybe he got slashed, but he fell on it or something,” Canadian coach Dale Hunter stated. “We don’t know yet (the prognosis). He’s being evaluated right now.”

Lafreniere was Canada’s finest participant and scored the successful purpose in Thursday’s victory over the USA. His teammates hardly picked him up, surrendering three extra Russian tallies following his departure.

“He’s been a big part of this team for a long time but you can’t use excuses,” Hunter stated. “The Russians had a good game and we have to learn from it and move on.”

There may be a variety of expertise and competitiveness within the 18-year-old Quebec league star. If he can’t proceed right here, it will be a near-impossible roster gap to fill.

“It’s tough to see a teammate and brother go down like that,” defenceman Ty Smith stated. “He’s a superstar and everyone knows that. It’s even tougher to see a guy like that go down.”

Miftakhov had a front-row seat to Lafreniere’s misfortune. However on the time, he was busy attempting to cease the scoring probability.

“He was trying to score against me and fell,” the Russian netminder stated. “I haven’t seen how he fell however it was dangerous luck. The puck was proper in entrance of me. I used to be doing my job stopping it.

“That’s it.”

The depth of the Canadian offence was a query mark earlier than he posted 4 factors within the opener. Now, that concern is magnified once more

“We’re hoping and praying he’s alright and good to go,” fellow ahead Ty Dellandrea stated.

[email protected]

Twitter.com/RyanatLFPress