Canada humbled by Russians in disastrous world junior beatdown

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — That was a migraine wrapped in a root canal and hugged by a nightmare.

Canada suffered one in every of its greatest beatdowns in World Junior Championship historical past, falling 6-Zero to a hungry Russia staff earlier than eight,693 Saturday at Ostravar Area.

It was their worst loss towards one in every of their best rivals. The earlier margin of defeat – and this contains the Soviet period – was 5 objectives in 1989 and ’92.

That wasn’t even the largest catastrophe of this practice wreck.

Alexis Lafreniere, Canada’s most harmful offensive participant and the saviour of the Boxing Day win over the US, was helped off the ice after struggling a leg harm early within the second interval. He appeared to hyper-extend his left knee when he fell into Russian goaltender Amir Miftakhov’s pad whereas chopping to the web.

Canada was already down three on the time in a second straight horrendous begin (they’ve been outscored 5-Zero of their two first durations).

Shortly after the doubtless No. 1 choose within the 2020 NHL draft left the sport, the Russians scored once more, which lastly prompted Canadian coach Dale Hunter to offer beginning goaltender Nico Daws the hook.

He had caught with the Guelph Storm netminder by some early struggles. Within the second minute, the large Burlington, Ont., native slipped and tripped within the crease and couldn’t corral a pop-fly that had bounced straight up off his blocker and over the aim line.

Video replays confirmed the tally was offside however Hunter didn’t problem the decision. Like NHL guidelines, there’s a penalty assessed if the aim isn’t overturned.

Daws additionally earned a tripping penalty within the interval – however the penalty kill lastly stood its floor.

Backup Joel Hofer wasn’t resistant to the Russian onslaught, both. He gave up one other two objectives within the second interval, ending all hope of a comeback.

Who’s going to begin Monday towards the Germans? Effectively, Olivier Rodrigue will probably be again within the equation.

Russia corrected a whole lot of its points after a tournament-opening loss to the Czechs.

Coach Valeri Bragin saved 17-year-old Yaroslav Askarov on the bench and entrusted his crease to Miftakhov, who had stopped all 5 pictures he confronted in aid Thursday.

He was the goalie that coach Valeri Bragin inserted – chilly – in the midst of a shootout within the ultimate sport of the Canada-Russia Sequence in November.

Miftakhov performed 4 video games within the sequence, received twice and posted a 2.54 goals-against common and .912 save share.

He knew the Canadian shooters – and it confirmed.

By advantage of objectives for and towards, Canada now sits final within the group (minus-Four).

That’s an extended fall from their win over the Individuals, now lengthy forgotten.

IIHF WORLD JUNIORS

Russia 6, Canada Zero

Russia objectives: Alex Khovanov, Pavel Dorofeyev, Nikita Rtishev, Nikita Alexandrov, Egor Sokolov, Grigori Denisenko

Shutout by: Amir Miftakhov

Subsequent: The Canadians (1-1) face Germany Monday at 9 a.m. (ET).