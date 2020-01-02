Canada loses Foote, but hammers Slovaks to reach world junior semis

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic – Canada hasn’t received a world junior medal on European ice in 12 years.

They’ll lastly finish that drought this weekend.

Alexis Lafreniere didn’t present any rust in his return to motion and the Canadians dominated the second interval, exploding for 4 targets on 18 pictures, to punch their ticket to the event semifinal 6-1 earlier than 7,074 Thursday at Ostravar Enviornment.

Because the Worldwide Ice Hockey Federation has determined to re-seed for the semis primarily based on the preliminary spherical outcomes, their opponent shall be decided after the Sweden-Czech Republic sport later within the day.

There shall be some nail-biting, although, over the destiny of harmful sniper Nolan Foote, ejected for a “check to the head or neck area” on his first shift 53 seconds into the competition. The Lightning first-rounder drilled Slovak Kristian Kovacik alongside the boards on the forecheck.

Although video replays recommend the primary level of contact was decrease than the top, that doesn’t maintain lots of weight with worldwide officers.

If the IIHF disciplinary panel suspended Joe Veleno one sport for a hardly-there head butt towards Russia, then they may take a heavy-handed method to a test that resulted in an harm.

Kovacik remained on the ice for a spell then was helped to the bench by staff workers. He later retreated to the dressing room.

Canada, in fact, has a deep sufficient roster to beat the lack of one or two elite shooters.

Alexis Lafreniere, who missed the earlier two wins with a left knee harm, sparked the offence and coach Dale Hunter’s reliable two London Knights – Connor McMichael and Liam Foudy – each struck on the frenzy in that game-altering center body.

Canadian captain Barrett Hayton opened the scoring and added one other early within the third to chase Slovak starter Samuel Hlavaj of the Quebec league’s Sherbooke Phoenix. The 2 markers gave the Arizona Coyotes centre a team-best 5 tallies in 5 video games.

Goaltender Joel Hofer received his third in a row and was sharp throughout the early five-minute penalty kill from Foote’s main. The Slovaks managed 5 pictures on it, however couldn’t break by first. On their greatest try, he made a proper pad save on a 2-on-1 that had ahead Maxim Cajkovic shaking his head.

Hofer lastly surrendered a purpose to fellow Western leaguer Oliver Okuliar six minutes into the third. It was the primary purpose Slovakia had scored towards Canada in 5 years, breaking a three-game shutout streak.

Lafreniere made a direct impression six days after leaving the ice in agony towards Russia. The NHL’s prime prospect ahead rammed Slovaks at each flip, exhibiting off the arrogance in his knee and supplied a welcome mixture of talent and vitality.

He arrange the opening purpose and wired one by site visitors on the facility play within the second.

There’s a cloud of uncertainty surrounding Foote.

However there isn’t about him.

IIHF WORLD JUNIORS

Canada 6, Slovakia 1

Canada targets: Barrett Hayton (2), Connor McMichael, Jacob Bernard-Docker, Liam Foudy, Alexis Lafreniere

Slovakia purpose: Oliver Okuliar

Subsequent: Canada advances to the semifinal Saturday. Time and opponent to be decided after Sweden-Czech Republic quarterfinal.