Canada pounds Czechs to take top spot in group at world juniors

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic – Don’t contact Canada’s energy play.

It’s too scorching to deal with proper now.

The Canadians torched the Czechs for 5 power-play targets – 4 of them in a match record-tying first interval — and buried the reeling hosts 7-2 to clinch prime spot within the World Junior Championship “Group of Death” Tuesday at Ostravar Area.

That early outburst booked Canada a quarterfinal date with fourth-place Pool A survivor Slovakia, whose solely victory is towards Kazakhstan, Thursday at 9 a.m. (ET) in Ostrava.

Joe Veleno, recent from a one-game IIHF suspension for a head-butt that Hockey Canada complained was undeserved, began the offensive onslaught four:41 into the opening interval. It was his first world junior aim in eight contests and he completed with three factors, one behind group chief Dylan Cozens.

Nolan Foote and captain Barrett Hayton, Canada’s finest gunners within the absence of injured Alexis Lafreniere, rapidly added their third apiece in 4 video games.

Hayton’s tally got here on a delayed penalty and after a prolonged video overview to find out if he squeezed it over the aim line.

The Arizona Coyotes rookie centre struck 20 seconds after Czech ahead Otakar Sik was given a serious penalty and sport misconduct for spearing Canadian defenceman Bowen Byram within the groin.

Connor McMichael added the fourth on that very same five-minute benefit. He beat beginning goaltender Lukas Parik, who suffered an harm on the play and needed to be helped off the ice.

The Spokane Chiefs stopper had taken over the crease job from No. 1 choice Lukas Dostal, who was damage within the Czechs’ second sport.

Enter the one netminder left standing – Nick Malik, the 17-year-old son of former NHLer Marek Malik, an Ostrava native.

At that time, the Czechs’ record of strolling wounded has descended into the realms of the tragi-comical. They had been already lacking a line’s value of high quality forwards in Jan Jenik, Jakub Lauko and Jan Sir.

Earlier within the day, they added to their roster 5-foot-7, 174-pound ahead Vojtech Strondala, who performs for HC Stadion Litomerice of the Czech second league.

Extremely, he offered the house facet’s first aim on the ability play towards Canadian goaltender Joel Hofer.

Czech captain Libor Zabransky, a defenceman who has performed with three Western league groups (Kelowna, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw), buried his fourth marker in 4 video games simply 14 seconds later to chop the lead in half. The 19-year-old has solely scored six occasions in his three-year Canadian Hockey League profession, however he’s hitting the goal on the large stage.

Ten seconds after that, Canada ahead Liam Foudy pounced on a puck-handling error by Malik to revive a three-goal margin and subdue the group.

Czech coach Vaclav Varada determined to problem the aim and misplaced, incomes his group a bench minor.

Cozens made them pay by tipping dwelling a Calen Addison level shot 56 seconds after the Foudy marker, capping a wild run of 4 targets by each groups in an 80-second span.

Veleno’s return gave Canada 12 forwards and 4 full traces. Lafreniere missed his second straight sport, however joined the group’s stretch earlier within the day.

He isn’t formally dominated out of the match but.

SANDIN INJURED

In Trinec, the Swedes romped to its 52nd consecutive preliminary spherical victory with a 6-2 conquer Slovakia, nevertheless it got here with some concern. Maple Leafs property Rasmus Sandin left the sport within the third interval after taking a slash within the arm from a Slovakian stick. Swedish reporter Henrik Sjoberg in Trinec prompt the X-rays indicated no fracture and that’s the primary huge step to having their No. 1 defenceman within the lineup for his or her quarterfinal match towards the Czechs in Ostrava . . . The Swiss saved Pool A from being completely predictable by upsetting the Finns 5-2, knocking them into third and a date with the USA. The Swiss completed second and can meet the Russians.

