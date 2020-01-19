Canada reacts to ‘Megxit’ as Justin Trudeau ducks questions on Harry and Meghan

By James Gant For Mailonline

Revealed: 19:47 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:47 EST, 18 January 2020

Canada has reacted to the shock announcement the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will stop royal life utterly, with Harry anticipated to hitch Meghan and child Archie within the North American nation.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to touch upon the bombshell information, however newspapers have been fast to weigh in.

In an opinion piece for the Toronto Solar, Christina Blizzard wrote: ‘Sure, we’re flattered to have you ever come keep. No, we do not wish to pay for safety.’

Canada has reacted to the shock announcement the Duke (pictured) and Duchess of Sussex will stop royal life utterly, with Harry anticipated to hitch Meghan and child Archie within the North American nation

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declined to touch upon the bombshell information, however newspapers have been fast to weigh in. Pictured: Meghan driving in Canada earlier this week

In an opinion piece for the Toronto Solar , Christina Blizzard wrote: ‘Sure, we’re flattered to have you ever come keep. No, we do not wish to pay for safety’

She added: ‘You sense quite a lot of ache and disappointment within the Queen’s assertion. She deserved higher. She tried so onerous to welcome Meghan.’

Critics have stated the couple should not welcome to settle in Canada, suggesting they’d price taxpayers £5million [$10million] and would trigger a constitutional disaster.

It’s because no British royal has ever settled there and the nation prides itself on not having any aristocracy, with anybody supplied a peerage within the UK anticipated to surrender their Canadian citizenship first.

And the Globe and Mail touched on the price of the couple, saying: ‘The assertion additionally did not make clear who will cowl the price of their safety, which has been estimated at round £600,00zero yearly.

And the Globe and Mail touched on the price of the couple, saying: ‘The assertion additionally did not make clear who will cowl the price of their safety, which has been estimated at round £600,00zero yearly’

Revered broadsheet the Nationwide Submit additionally coated the story in a information article (pictured)

‘Saturday’s assertion did not touch upon safety aside from to say; ”There are nicely established unbiased processes to find out the necessity for publicly- funded safety”.’

Canadian ballot finds 73% oppose Sussexes’ transfer – however there’s a glimmer of hope for ‘in style’ Harry A Canadian ballot taken after the Sussexes stop final week has discovered: – 73% of Canadians say ‘no thanks’ to paying for any facet of the couple’s transfer or safety; – 25% says Royal Household is getting much less related to Canada and 41% say it has no relevance in any respect; – 45% say Canada mustn’t proceed as a constitutional monarchy – unchanged since 2016; – The Queen is favorite royal – however Prince Harry is subsequent greatest beloved, above his brother William and father Charles, with Prince Andrew the worst rated.

It added: ‘The Canadian authorities has not stated if it should cowl the price of the couple’s safety in the event that they resolve to stay within the nation.

‘Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated this week that safety prices have been ”a part of the reflection that must be had and there are discussions occurring”.’

Revered broadsheet the Nationwide Submit additionally coated the story in a information article.

It comes after a brand new ballot in Toronto, a metropolis Meghan lived for seven years, discovered her husband is, after the Queen, considered their favorite Windsor.

However almost three-quarters of individuals have been against paying in the direction of the Sussexes’ prices.

Whereas help for his grandmother the Queen is ‘deep, broad and robust’, two thirds stated the royal household is dropping or has misplaced its relevance and 45 per cent stated Canada mustn’t proceed as a constitutional monarchy.