Canada-U.S. at world juniors is also a sneak peek at CHL-NCAA war

When Canada and the US meet on the world juniors, it goes effectively past worldwide bragging rights.

It’s two hockey growth programs making an attempt to one-up one another.

A victory is one of the best recruiting instrument ever within the fixed expertise tug-of-war between the Canadian Hockey League and the NCAA ranks.

Each considered one of these gamers on this Boxing Day battle, as early as 15-years-old, needed to make one of the troublesome decisions of their fledgling careers – main junior or faculty?

Every highly-skilled American boy who will get an arm-twisting to play for USA Hockey’s nationwide crew growth program – the official pipeline to big-time faculty puck – can be a top-end OHL, WHL or QMJHL prospect tempted by the chance to play a extra pro-style schedule and climb the ladder to the big-league ranks a bit of faster.

This 12 months, there may be little mix to the 2 rosters.



Crew Canada’s world junior head coach Dale Hunter provides directions at apply in Oakville, Ont., on Dec. 10, 2019.

Stan Behal / Toronto Solar

The Canadians are nearly completely CHL merchandise, save for defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker, a member of the NCAA’s No. 1 ranked College of North Dakota Combating Hawks. The nationwide junior crew’s GM Mark Hunter and coach Dale Hunter, who run the OHL’s London Knights, are the foremost recruiters of American expertise over the previous 15 years.

Lots of these gamers – from Patrick Kane to John Carlson to Matthew Tkachuk – had been dedicated to varsities earlier than choosing the OHL ranks.

The vast majority of the American squad, too, is plucked straight from faculty, with solely difference-making forwards Nick Robertson, Arthur Kaliyev and back-up goalie Dustin Wolf the key junior outliers. The teaching workers, led by Minnesota-Duluth skipper Scott Sandelin, is university-heavy with 108 NCAA seasons mixed with six nationwide titles.

There may be the same old furor at crew choice time that the method is rigged to prop one system over the opposite. That groan popped up after Alex Newhook of Boston School was minimize by the Canadians. It actually got here underneath scrutiny when London co-captain Alec Regula, who turned down a College of Michigan scholarship to hitch the Knights three years in the past, wasn’t among the many Individuals’ remaining seven defencemen regardless of his standout season.

If it’s shut, it is smart that folks follow the gamers they know greatest or really feel most comfy with for this sort of brief occasion.

Ultimately, one of the best gamers will succeed it doesn’t matter what street they journey.

U.S. star ahead Cole Caufield nonetheless would have Canadiens followers going ga-ga over his scoring exploits if he selected the Soo Greyhounds over Wisconsin. And Maple Leafs second-rounder Robertson could be simply as dynamic as a university scorer as he’s with the Peterborough Petes.

However for the youngsters who’ve but to make their determination, they are going to be watching the event at Ostrava – and this primary Canada-U.S. tilt – with eager curiosity.

You by no means know the way it might sway the place somebody finally ends up taking part in.

LEADERSHIP GROUP: Barrett Hayton has 14 NHL video games and a purpose to his credit score with the Coyotes, so the 19-year-old from Peterborough was a no brainer to be named Canada’s captain. He served in that position final season with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds and he’s one of many 5 returning gamers to the world junior crew. American leaguer Joe Veleno (Crimson Wings), Spokane d-man Ty Smith and Flint’s Ty Dellandrea had been named alternates. Smith and Dellandrea at present put on the ‘C’ for his or her respective junior groups. 5 extra Canadian gamers — Owen Sound’s Aidan Dudas, London’s Liam Foudy, Kelowna’s Nolan Foote, Rimouski’s Alexis Lafreniere and Niagara’s Akil Thomas — are additionally captains with their membership squads. It was a sensible determination to maintain Lafreniere within the management background. Some groups would slap the ‘C’ on him, however the 18-year-old has greater than sufficient consideration to deal with because the No. 1 prospect for the 2020 NHL draft.

A BIG TASK: It was solely a pre-tournament recreation, however Cole Caufield buried 4 targets within the U.S.’s 7-1 tuneup of Germany. The Individuals scored 13 occasions of their two exhibition exams. Canada, in the meantime, held Finland and the Swiss to a mixed two targets. Caufield (Canadiens) is among the smaller gamers within the occasion, however has appeared proper at residence on the large ice. A part of his consolation stage is that three of his Wisconsin teammates are on board the U.S. practice – Ty Emberson, Ok’Andre Miller and Alex Turcotte. Put gamers that know the place Caufield goes to be on the ice, it’s a four-goal recipe.

WELCOME COMMITTEE: Canada often wins on Boxing Day and it’s typically by a giant margin. Nobody is anticipating a blowout for both aspect this time. The Canadians have received three straight openers since a Four-2 loss to the US in Helsinki on the 2016 occasion. Auston Matthews scored the Individuals’ fourth purpose. Maple Leafs teammate Mitch Marner drew an help on Canada’s second tally. That was the Nice White North’s solely defeat of their opener previously 20 years. They began with a loss to host Finland in 1998 and performed to a scoreless draw with Slovakia to kick off the 1999 occasion.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: Canada is 32-11-2 in opposition to the U.S. and has outscored them 185-131 on the event … Of their most up-to-date assembly, the U.S. beat Canada Four-Three in a shootout Dec. 29, 2017 in an outside recreation at Buffalo’s New Period Discipline. Kieffer Bellows scored twice within the win … Within the final decade, no nation has received extra worldwide medals than the U.S. and its 49 (Olympic, Paralympic and IIHF motion).

Hunter’s teaching fashion advantages gamers, says Formenton

When Canada received the 2018 world junior gold at Buffalo, Alex Formenton observed a well-recognized pattern.

The Senators prospect acknowledged now-Montreal assistant Dominique Ducharme’s method was on par with Formenton’s three full seasons with the London Knights.

“Like Dale (Hunter) does, he did a good job of helping out guys when they need it,” he mentioned. “It helped us build the bond off the ice and that showed on the ice. We knew where each other were and were comfortable. I know Mark and Dale (Hunter) really well and they do a lot of that team-building stuff, too. I think they will have a really gelled team and that gave us success in the tournament there. Hopefully, they can repeat that.”

Formenton, who scored the empty netter to seal gold two years in the past, mentioned Hunter is a person of few phrases however nonetheless manages to develop a camaraderie along with his gamers.

“He’s an incredible coach and if he has something to say, he’ll tell it to you,” he mentioned. “He’s good at participant growth and I liked taking part in for him. It’s going to be actually thrilling to observe Dale coach at that world stage. I’m going to be watching intently on TV and cheering them on.

“I consider they’ll arrange the crew to do it.”

Crucial job to get that first win underneath the belt.

“You want to do all the little things right,” mentioned Formenton, who was the youngest participant to go well with up for the Senators in a regular-season recreation final 12 months. “It’s a short tournament with minimal space for error. In the round robin, if you have a bad first game, you have to turn it around and forget if you did something bad. It’s a high pace and you have to be ready for it.”

