Canada will continue to take body in superpower showdown with Russia

OSTRAVA — When the Canadians had been in bother in opposition to the Individuals of their world junior opener, they pulled the sport again with old school physique contact.

Kevin Bahl believes that early present of power could have a ripple impact the remainder of the event.

“I remember (Alexis) Lafreniere blew somebody up, then it was, ‘OK, I’m jumping up and going to blow somebody up’,” the 6-foot-7, 240-pound defenceman and Devils prospect stated. “Then, the puck received deep and (Joe) Veleno was like, ‘OK, I’m working a few guys’. We had a three-minute stretch the place we had been simply dominating them. We’ve received the velocity and if we add that physicality into our recreation, they don’t even wish to contact the puck.

“The U.S. principally stop throughout that span. We’re constructed for it. We simply should carry on doing it.”

The Russians, up subsequent on Saturday, gained’t be stunned by it. One in every of their eager observers famous that Canada was beginning to appear to be a Dale Hunter-coached workforce.

“Obviously, Hunts himself played that physical and honest hockey,” Igor Larionov, the legendary Crimson Wings ahead serving as a Russian assistant right here, stated. “It’s typical sort of Canadian model. They’ve received some ability, too, and a few inventive forwards and cellular defencemen.

“It’s all good.”

There’s already some gamesmanship in play. Neither head coach — Hunter or Russia kingpin Valeri Bragin — spoke to the media Friday.

There isn’t a lot want for lengthy pep talks, both.

Every of Canada’s 5 returning gamers keep in mind how a New 12 months’s Eve loss to Russia value them first place within the group on the final occasion in Vancouver. That pressured them right into a quarterfinal with Finland and, in the end, an early exit.

This rematch couldn’t come quick sufficient.

“That’s what you want,” Canadian captain Barrett Hayton stated. “Two good rivalries to start, it’s good to jump in and get that taste.”

The Russians are dangerously near desperation mode. They spent a great chunk of Friday mulling over their goaltending choices.

Yaroslav Askarov, the anointed No. 1 and finest NHL goaltending prospect since Carey Worth, was pulled after two intervals in Russia’s loss to the Czechs. The Canadians have already confirmed they may beat a great netminder by hanging 5 objectives on American Spencer Knight.

“He’s a 17-year-old kid,” Larionov stated. “Things happen at this age. We’re all supportive. We don’t have to put pressure on him. It’s a tough position to be the goalie, especially at 17 and playing the first game of the tournament. You’re not starting against Kazakhstan or any team. First game is usually tough. We feel confident about him and he’s a good kid.”

The Russians’ largest problem is to someway get better their swagger. Shutting down Alexis Lafreniere, the Canadian scoring standout in opposition to the U.S., can be a great first step.

“I saw him a little bit (Thursday) and a couple of times in the Quebec league,” Larionov stated. “He’s a good hockey player. We’ve got to pay attention a little bit, but we don’t have to be afraid. We also have some skilled guys and we have to bring our best against them.”

They’ll attempt to knock the Rimouski star off his recreation. That’s no secret, both.

“Every year, they (the Russians) are really good,” the 18-year-old Lafreniere stated. “We’ll have to be ready. They’re skilled and fast and they’ll come back hard.”

The annual six-game Canadian Hockey League Canada-Russia sequence is a cornerstone in shaping the 2 rosters. It additionally offers the gamers an thought what to anticipate a month and a half earlier than they meet.

That was the unique indicator of the bodily check to come back.

“We (hit them there and) I don’t think they were too happy about it,” Canadian ahead Ty Dellandrea stated, “so we’ll see what we can do (Saturday). It’s another great rivalry for us. The U.S. is probably No. 1 but I’d say close behind it is Russia.”

Each groups are strolling a tight-rope in the intervening time.

The Russians took too many penalties in opposition to the Czechs and surrendered a pair of power-play objectives. They should keep out of the field and kick-start their very own offensive ability.

The Canadians have already introduced their heavy intentions in opposition to the Individuals. However they should hold it well-timed.

“We cannot force it,” Canadian assistant Andre Tourigny stated. “Our gamers wish to play that Canadian approach. We wish to be bodily as a result of that’s a part of our recreation however be sure we keep authorized.

“It’s staying underneath management.”

Sustaining self-discipline is just not all the time the simplest process when Canada and Russia conflict.

“It’s been a long time ago since I played (in it),” Larionov stated, “but it’s still Canada-Russia. It brings the best out of both systems. It should be a fun game.”

One factor is definite.

Individuals will get hit.

CANADA’S PENALTY KILL FEELING ILL

They’ve the need and ability.

But when the Canadian penalty kill stays in poor health, they are going to be heading dwelling early and medal-less once more.

The nationwide junior workforce believes the three power-play objectives allowed on 5 United States probabilities Thursday (it might’ve been 4 besides Shane Pinto couldn’t beat the second-period buzzer) was only one unhealthy day on the workplace, fairly than a complete collapse of construction and philosophy.

“Our penalty kill is going to be good for us,” ahead Alexis Lafreniere, the NHL’s prime draft prospect, stated. “We want to stay out of the box. Sometimes, you take penalties when you’re working hard. It’s part of the game.”

When the kill struggles, one of the simplest ways to repair it rapidly is by taking nice pains to stay at even energy.

Since assembling the roster, Canadian coach Dale Hunter has preached self-discipline. As a degree of emphasis, push-ups have been assigned at practices to gamers who commit infractions.

“We’ll do it during games now,” assistant Andre Tourigny quipped. “Not ok (proper now). We shall be higher. Too many stick penalties. It’s an excessive amount of to let the very best gamers on the planet go on the ice and play 5-on-Four.

“We’ve got to be smarter.”

The groups that gained the opening 4 video games all scored a minimum of one power-play aim. The three groups who didn’t, misplaced, and the American’s huge evening with the person benefit was negated by Canada’s personal Three-for-5 success price.

“I take a lot of pride in the PK, so that was a hit to me,” Canadian defenceman Kevin Bahl stated. “We can definitely do a lot better and we need to next game. It’s urgency and awareness. If they’re going to float a shot from the point, you have to box your guy out. You can’t allow a tip from the hash mark and top of the circle. When it’s 5-on-4, they’ll always be creating 2-on-1s. So you have to take away the most dangerous guy and give them the least probable scoring chance.”

The Russians current a distinct problem in wanting to make use of 4 skaters down low close to the web on the person benefit. They went Zero-for-5 in opposition to the Czechs and spent appreciable time engaged on it in observe Friday.

“We want to make sure we cut seams and stuff like that,” Tourigny stated. “I think the players were there (against the U.S.). It was just a matter of battles. We lost a few at the net front and that made the difference.”

