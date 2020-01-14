Canada Yet To Decide If It Will Pay Prince Harry-Meghan Security Bill

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to separate their time between Canada and Britain. (File picture)

Montreal, Canada:

The Canadian authorities has but to resolve whether or not it’s going to assume the safety prices related to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s choice to separate their time between Canada and Britain, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned Monday.

“I think that is part of the reflection that… needs to be had, and there are discussions going on,” Trudeau mentioned in an interview with Canadian tv channel World.

“We’re not entirely sure what the final decisions will be, where the dispositions are and those are decisions for them,” he mentioned.

Harry and Meghan caught the world off guard final week once they introduced their intention to step again from frontline royal duties.

In response to Trudeau, Canadians are “very supportive” of getting the royal couple stay in Canada, however there are nonetheless “lots of discussions to have.”

“We haven’t spent any time thinking about this issue,” mentioned Canadian finance minister Invoice Morneau, who was interviewed earlier Monday about British press experiences that Trudeau had assured Queen Elizabeth II that Canada would cowl safety prices for Harry and Meghan.

“We obviously are always looking to make sure, as a member of the Commonwealth, we play a role,” Morneau mentioned.

British press had reported Canada would contribute $650,000 (500,000 kilos) per yr.

Canadian media have estimated that defending the couple and their child son Archie would value about $1.three million (Can$1.7 million) per yr.

Canadian taxpayers have historically contributed in the direction of safety prices when members of the Royal Household go to the nation.

Prince Harry and Meghan, formally often known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have mentioned their official plan is to proceed to “fully support” the queen and honour their duties to the Commonwealth and their patronages.

However they wish to make 2020 a transition yr to carve out their new function and launch their new Sussex Royal charitable entity and search to boost their very own sources of revenue.

On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II allowed her grandson Harry and Meghan to separate their time between Canada and Britain.

However she frankly admitted that the couple’s choice was not welcome information.