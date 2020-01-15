January 15, 2020 | four:12pm | Up to date January 15, 2020 | four:13pm

Canada’s largest newspaper says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t welcome to stay within the famously pleasant nation as a result of it’s unconstitutional.

In a scathing editorial, The Globe and Mail says the royal couple’s plan to maneuver to the land of maple syrup and hockey violates legal guidelines that hold the once-British-ruled nation at arm’s size from their mom monarchy throughout the pond.

“In response to the sudden announcement of a vague and evolving plan for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – Prince Harry and Meghan – to move to Canada while remaining part of the Royal Family, the Trudeau government’s response should be simple and succinct: No,” the editorial blasts.

“You are welcome to visit, but so long as you are senior royals, Canada cannot allow you to come to stay … It breaks an unspoken constitutional taboo,” it says.

Harry and Meghan’s Canada deliberate migration mucks up the nation’s lengthy historical past of breaking away from the British political system, based on the article.

“[Canada’s] unique monarchy, and its delicate yet essential place in our constitutional system, means that a royal resident — the Prince is sixth in the line of succession — is not something that Canada can allow,” it says.

“A royal living in this country does not accord with the long-standing nature of the relationship between Canada and Britain, and Canada and the Crown.”

The royals’ plan — which incorporates stepping down from their titles and dividing their time between L.A. and Canada — additionally stomps on Canada’s id, it notes.

The nation broke away from British reign centuries in the past, considers Queen Elizabeth II a figurehead chief solely, and permits few of her reps to have duties.

“Though Canada borrowed from Britain, it isn’t Britain and never was. And this country long ago took steps to make that unmistakably clear,” the editorial states.

“If you’re a senior member of our Royal Family, this country cannot become your home.”

The Globe and Mail newspaper is printed in 5 main cities and is broadly thought to be Canada’s “newspaper of record.”

Honchos on the paper aren’t the one ones who aren’t thrilled about Megxit. On Monday, Queen Elizabeth II issued an announcement saying that the royal household “would have preferred” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to remain put and hold their senior palace duties.