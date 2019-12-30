Canada’s Gilgeous-Alexander thriving with Thunder

One in all Canada’s greatest basketball gamers made his lone journey residence of the season on Sunday evening.

Hamilton’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a breakout star with the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder, arrived in Toronto contemporary off a run of 5 straight video games the place he scored a minimum of 20 factors. Solely three different Canadians have managed the feat within the NBA (Steve Nash, Andrew Wiggins and Jamaal Magloire).

It solely took a half of play on Sunday for Gilgeous-Alexander to make it six straight 20-or-more efforts as he was simply the most effective participant on the ground by means of 24 minutes.

There has even been a little bit of all-star buzz across the sophomore, who’s averaging 19.four factors and four.9 rebounds alongside Chris Paul, however Gilgeous-Alexanded says he’s simply getting began.

“I plan on making a leap like this every year,” he stated earlier than the sport. “And then hopefully all the accolades follow after that … I focus on getting better, and everything. Accolades, all the awards take care of themselves.” Gilgeous-Alexander was the centrepiece of the Paul George cope with the Los Angeles Clippers, vital if the Thunder have been to give up their MVP candidate, whereas Paul arrived in trade for former franchise icon Russell Westbrook. Gilgeous-Alexander stated Paul, a future Corridor-of-Famer, has been an enormous assist to this point.

“Yeah, he’s taught me so much,” Gilgeous-Alexander stated. “Obviously, he’s a guy that’s done it at a very high level for a very long time. Hopefully I get to that level. He’s taught me so much on and off the court, and it’s a blessing.”

“I think it’s been helpful because Chris has a wealth of experience and knowledge and Chris is really a great guy in terms of sharing and wanting to help younger players and I think he and Shai have a got a really good relationship and they’ve built one,” added Thunder head coach Billy Donovan.

Donovan appears simply as impressed by Gilgeous-Alexander the individual as he’s by his on-court abilities.

“He’s really, really bright, he’s a great worker. I think one of his greatest qualities apart from his basketball skillset is his humility,” Donovan stated. “I don’t mean to say he’s timid or afraid, but he’s got great humility in terms of being coached and wanting to get better. I think all great players always look inside first and he’s a guy who really does that, for ways to get better and improve. He’s been a great guy to work with and he’s certainly got a big, big future ahead of him just because of his length, his size, his skillset, and his intelligence.”

Gilgeous-Alexander was one in all various high-profile Canadian gamers to decide to enjoying for the nationwide group on the last-chance Olympic qualifying event in Victoria this summer season. He joked he did it early to get the in-season questions out of the way in which – unsuccessfully.

The guard was requested about Canada’s ceiling with so many NBAers on board.

“Just like every team I play for, I think we can be as good as we want to be. It’s in our hands,” he stated. “We do the little things we need to do to win, but we obviously have enough talent to win games. We just focus on getting better on a team, and winning as a team, we’ll be fine.”

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse doubles as Canada’s coach, so he’ll get an opportunity to work with Gilgeous-Alexander, a participant your complete Raptors group was extraordinarily excessive on throughout his draft yr.

“He’s playing very well. I’m not sure who has a quicker first step, blow-by move in the league right now than this guy,” Nurse stated. “He’s athletic firstly. He’s athletic on the end. Folks will come and he’ll cling within the air and he’ll transfer the ball round after which he’s capturing it very well on high of it. He’ll maintain you trustworthy so you may’t simply say let’s bait him into some threes or no matter, as a result of he’s stroking it fairly good too.

“The opposite factor is, he’s an incredible teammate. You simply watch his manner and he’s speaking on (defence), he’s serving to individuals up off the ground. He’s bought a variety of class, too.”

Gilgeous-Alexander credited his dad and mom for that.

“I just know who I am as a person, comfortable in my own skin. And I guess that’s just a testament to how I was raised,” he stated.

Canadian guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, of the Oklahoma Metropolis Thunder, has come a great distance in 12 months 2 within the NBA. He was stable as a rookie, however few gamers have taken as a lot of a leap.

12 months Factors/recreation Rebounds/recreation 3PT/recreation

2019-20 19.four four.9 1.three 20 2018-19 10.eight 2.eight zero.6