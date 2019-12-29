Canadian captain apologizes after leaving helmet on during Russian anthem

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — A contrite Barrett Hayton stated he was “lost in the moment” when he did not comply with worldwide hockey protocol and left his helmet on through the Russian nationwide anthem on the World Junior Championship.

The fake pas occurred whereas the Canadian captain was attempting to make sense of a traditionally unhealthy 6-Zero loss by the hands of considered one of his nation’s nice rivals Saturday in Ostrava. The Russians seen and, as payback for the perceived slight, refused to acknowledge him within the handshake line.

“I want to apologize to the Russians and their team and everyone,” the 19-year-old Arizona Coyotes centre stated Sunday. “That was a moment where I definitely didn’t mean any disrespect. I had no intent behind it and I have to own my actions.”

Hayton was initially bowled over when the Russian gamers snubbed him.

“I think a lot of people saw it on social media,” the Peterborough, Ont., native and former Soo Greyhound stated. “At that point, I hadn’t even noticed yet so I was definitely a little bit confused. But after the fact, you recognize the mistake and have to own up to it.”

Hayton, by means of Hockey Canada, launched an announcement in regards to the incident, stressing the error shouldn’t detract from the Russian win.

“I owe it to my team and all Canadians to be better,” it learn, partly.

Hockey Canada adopted that up by noting that the group has “tremendous respect for the Russian Ice Hockey Federation, its players, coaches, management and fans. We expect our athletes and staff to share and show that same respect.”

🇨🇦 captain Barrett Hayton requested why 🇷🇺 gamers had been mad throughout anthem: “Not sure” — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 28, 2019

Will Hayton attain out and make contact with the Russian staff personally?

“I’m not sure,” he stated. “Right now, it’s a statement with my sincere apology and I hope they took that well. That’s as far as we’ve got to right now.”

