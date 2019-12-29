Canadian forward Veleno suspended one game for headbutt against Russia

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Canada’s humiliating loss to Russia simply retains getting worse.

Veteran ahead Joe Veleno will miss Monday’s vital World Junior Championship showdown with Germany after being suspended one recreation for what the Worldwide Ice Hockey Federation’s disciplinary panel deemed to be a headbutt throughout a second interval altercation with Russian defenceman Daniil Misyul in Saturday’s 6-Zero defeat.

That call got here down a day after Canadian captain Barrett Hayton issued an apology for sporting his helmet through the Russian nationwide anthem following the sport.

Veleno, who’s Canada’s ice time chief to this point and considered one of 5 returning skaters on the group, was not penalized on the play.

The panel advised that Misyul grabbed Veleno from behind and pulled him down, which triggered the 19-year-old Crimson Wings first-rounder to fall onto his again.

That wasn’t referred to as a penalty, both.

When Veleno obtained up and confronted Misyul, he initiated contact together with his helmet by bumping into the visor of his opponent. After that preliminary joust, the IIHF dominated Veleno made contact with Misyul’s visor once more, this time in a extra aggressive method that triggered the helmet to elevate up.

The panel believes that Veleno repeatedly and deliberately made direct contact with Misyul’s helmet. That led them to the conclusion that although his actions didn’t instantly endanger the bodily integrity of his opponent, it nonetheless fulfilled the standards to be referred to as a headbutt and landed him the one recreation ban.

Canada is already coping with an damage to high scorer Alexis Lafreniere and they are going to be pressured to play the Germany recreation with simply 11 forwards if he can’t reply the bell.

The IIHF’s determination additionally price Veleno the possibility to play towards his American league teammate Moritz Seider, the German captain and fellow Detroit first-rounder.

Veleno and Seider share an residence collectively in Grand Rapids, Mich., of their first yr of professional and had been trying ahead to enjoying towards one another in Ostrava.

However that’s not taking place now.

YOUNG GUNS: There can be 5 17-year-olds and a ton of NHL scouts within the stands within the Canada-Germany conflict. Quinton Byfield and Jamie Drysdale haven’t factored within the scoring but, however spectacular Germans Tim Stutzle, John Peterka and Lukas Reichel have mixed for 4 targets and 7 factors in two video games. Stutzle, specifically, has an uncanny knack for drawing penalties. It’s a vital ability for a group that’s 5-for-11 on the facility play. “He’s a threat,” German coach Tobias Abstreiter stated. “That’s his strength. He’s a very good character guy. He knows what’s important. It’s unbelievable with how he’s dealing with what’s going on around him. It seems like it doesn’t affect him. At that age, it’s very impressive.” Add in Seider (4 assists) and Hurricanes property Dominik Bokk (three targets, 5 factors) they usually’re a harmful bunch. “A lot of people are underestimating them,” Canadian ahead Connor McMichael stated. “They’re a really young, skilled team and have a couple of star players. We’ll be looking to shut those guys down and if we play our game, we’ll be fine.”

QUICK TRIGGER: American forwards Arthur Kaliyev and Nick Robertson tied the match file by scoring six seconds aside late within the second interval of their Three-1 win over Russia Sunday. Evgeni Malkin and Nikolai Lemtyugov did it towards Latvia on the 2006 occasion in British Columbia and Finland’s Mikea Helkearo and Pekka Arbelius turned the fast trick towards the Swiss in 1980 at dwelling in Helsinki. “Pretty cool record to have,” stated Kaliyev, the Hamilton Bulldogs sniper who buried a pair. The one two OHLers on the U.S. group accounted for all three targets and have a mixed 5 to this point by three video games. They’re additionally rooming collectively in Ostrava. “We talk about the OHL and joke around,” Robertson, the Peterborough Pete and Maple Leafs prospect stated. “He’s good (to room with).”

CRAZY GROUP: The Ostrava pool retains dwelling as much as its “Group of Death” moniker. On Saturday, Russia hammered its conventional rival Canada 6-Zero for considered one of their nice match victories. However Sunday, their loss to United States left them with a 1-2 file and a precarious perch. Since they misplaced the opener to the Czechs, they must beat Germany Tuesday to keep away from touchdown within the relegation spherical with Kazakhstan. The Kazakhs had been routed 7-1 by Finland for his or her third straight loss – and seventh straight since returning to the world junior high flight final yr. Maple Leafs property Mikko Kokkonen picked up a purpose within the Finnish win.