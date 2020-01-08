Canadian man arrested in anthrax scare scam targeting gay bar

A Canadian man booted from a Manhattan homosexual bar has been arrested for sending the booze can an envelope containing white powder.

A notice claimed the substance was lethal anthrax, the New York Put up experiences.

“Its (sic) called Antrax (sic). Enjoy,” learn the notice allegedly written by Ameen Keshavjee.

Cops say the letter was despatched Dec. 5 to the Nowhere bar however the substance was examined and was not anthrax.

Based on courtroom paperwork seen by the Put up, Keshavjee despatched threatening emails to a variety of bar staff as a result of he had been barred final February.

Keshavjee was reportedly harassing one of many workers members.

He later allegedly despatched messages to workers telling them he hoped they died of AIDS. Then, he reportedly wrote, he would pee on their coffins.

“After the way you 3 three s**ts repeatedly harassed, bullied and intimidated me YOU LOW-LEVEL HUMAN garbage decided that **I** crossed a line??? DIE OF AIDS, you leftie, hypocrite, democrat-voting F**KS!!!!!!!!!” one in every of his missives reads.

“I will be there to pe(e) on your individual coffins!”

Keshavjee was allegedly again in motion two days later.

“You miserable f** s***. U r a coward, picking on the quietest person in the shop. I hope (employee-1’s Partners) gives u AIDS. I miss my little spot. You f***,” he allegedly wrote.

And he allegedly additionally wished the bar workers had been on Ethiopian Airways Flight 302, which crashed killing everybody on board.

Feds obtained the drop on him once they found he used his personal bank card to purchase the stamp caught to the anthrax letter.

He’s charged with mailing a threatening communication and false data and hoaxes.

Keshavjee faces as much as 5 years within the slammer and deportation if convicted.

