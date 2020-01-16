Canadian NHL rivalries heat up

On the high of any NHL workforce’s to-do checklist by way of 82 video games is a playoff spot and residential ice benefit.

However for Canadian groups there could be extra incentives, such beat a northern rival and end with the most effective file among the many seven Nice White North franchises. It will likely be one other head-to-head assembly in Toronto on Thursday night time the place the Calgary Flames make their solely go to to play the Maple Leafs.

Calgary followers and people all through Western Canada grumble when the Leafs and their giant following flip half their arenas blue and white and whereas the Flames have completed properly in opposition to Toronto on the Saddledome, they’ve dropped six of the previous seven at Scotiabank Area.

The eight Southern Ontario-born Flames hope to reverse that on Thursday. In head-to-head matches involving all Canadian groups thus far in 2019-20, the Winnipeg Jets have the best factors share (.750), adopted by Montreal (.708), the Flames and Leafs (at a good .667 and .628), trailed by Edmonton (.458), Ottawa (.428) and Vancouver (.364).

“It’s going to be exciting, there’s a lot of energy in the buildings of all the Canadian markets,” mentioned Calgary ahead Mark Jankowski of Dundas, Ont. “It’s great to play in these games.”

Toronto goaltender Michael Hutchinson, who’s scheduled to again up Frederik Andersen on Thursday, agrees there’s a rivalry amongst the seven golf equipment, boiling beneath the playoff race. He’s from north of Toronto, however began his profession in Winnipeg.

“Especially with Canadian players, you’re aware of it,” Hutchinson mentioned. “And it’s good once you get on the market and there’s just one anthem. The sport will get going faster.

“We don’t overlook they beat us in Calgary (Four-2 a month in the past, Toronto’s solely loss on its Alberta/B.C. swing). We need to get these factors again. On the finish of the yr, it’s a type of cool issues. To listen to you’ve got the most effective file amongst Canadian groups, it means one thing.”

After an optionally available morning skate, Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe mentioned there can be no lineup modifications from Tuesday’s 7-Four win over New Jersey. Although it broke a three-game shedding streak, the longest beneath Keefe, the Leafs don’t need to surrender four-plus targets in a fifth straight recreation for the primary time since Mike Babcock was fired.

One of many many sidebars is Flames’ winger Matthew Tkachuk in opposition to Toronto’s high gun Auston Matthews, a pair of American nationwide workforce friends. Tkachuk can also be making an attempt to minimize the current incident within the Flames-Oilers recreation the place his questionable hits on Zack Kassian and refusal to take up a problem to combat rekindled the dormant Battle of Alberta in addition to the entire debate about what constitutes retaliation.

Matthews, with 34 targets, has 27 of them at dwelling and two extra to play earlier than the all-star break, with a Saturday conflict in opposition to the Chicago Blackhawks.

In objective, for the Flames on Thursday can be David Rittich, simply named as an all-star recreation substitute.

“Who would think, four or five years ago I was in the Czech League and never thinking of the NHL,” Rittich mentioned. “Now I have an opportunity to be with the best players in the world. It’s great news for me, but right now I’m looking forward to a game against Toronto.”

