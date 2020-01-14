January 14, 2020 | 11:18am

A poster of Qasem Soleimani is seen at a memorial for the victims of the Ukrainian airplane crash.

Justin Trudeau attends a memorial service on the College of Alberta for the victims of a Ukrainian passenger airplane.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday appeared to forged blame on President Trump and the US for the downing by Iran of a Ukrainian jetliner that was allowed to take off from Tehran following an Iranian airstrike on US troops in Iraq simply hours earlier.

“I think if there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families,” Trudeau instructed World Information tv.

All 176 folks – together with 57 Canadians — aboard Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight 752 had been killed when the Revolutionary Guard mistakenly fired a missile on the Boeing 737 simply after takeoff from Tehran.

“This is something that happens when you have conflict and war. Innocents bear the brunt of it and it is a reminder why all of us need to work so hard on de-escalation, moving forward to reduce tensions and find a pathway that doesn’t involve further conflict and killing,” Trudeau continued, showing to reference Trump’s order of a drone strike that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Jan. 2.

His remarks come forward of a gathering being hosted by Canada on Thursday in London through which members of the Worldwide Coordination and Response Group plan to take a look at methods to demand justice.

Canada’s Transportation Security Board stated Monday that Iranian officers have invited it to take part in evaluation of the voice and flight knowledge recorders.

“I think full admission, acknowledgment of responsibility and some form of compensation is going to have to come,” stated Trudeau, who has confronted questions on whether or not he believes Trump bears some accountability for catastrophe.

The shootdown got here simply hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at two bases housing US troops in response to his order to kill the revered Iranian common, who commanded the elite Quds Power and led Iran’s marketing campaign to broaden affect throughout the Center East.

The Canadian chief stated he has spoken to Trump in regards to the doomed flight.

“I’ve talked about the tremendous grief and loss that Canadians are feeling and the need for clear answers on how this happened and how we’re going to make sure it never happens again,” Trudeau stated.

He added that he would have “obviously” favored a warning earlier than Trump ordered Soleimani’s killing. Canada has troops in Iraq as a part of a NATO coaching mission.

Soleimani’s loss of life sparked widespread protests in Iraq and Iran towards the US — however inside days, the demonstrations focused Tehran for downing the plane, which was carrying greater than 80 Iranians.

Iranian police have reportedly begun utilizing reside ammo to interrupt up the protests.

Trudeau cited the “hurt” and “frustration” of victims’ households in Iran and stated the demonstrations “should be heeded very carefully by the Iranian government.”

However he stated he was now centered on the Canadian victims, even because it may very well be “weeks, perhaps even months” earlier than their our bodies are repatriated for burial.

“The grief they’re going through is not to be consoled right now. They want answers, they’ve expressed anger and outrage and also immeasurable pain,” he stated.

“I am hurt like all Canadians. I am angry like all Canadians. But unlike many people I have a job to do that will be able to help these families directly. Getting answers for them is my entire focus right now.”