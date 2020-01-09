January 9, 2020 | four:56pm

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau mentioned Thursday that intelligence suggests a Ukrainian airliner carrying dozens of his residents was shot down by an Iranian missile — however pressured that the strike “may have been unintentional.”

“The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile,” mentioned Trudeau in a press convention, citing each “our allies and our own intelligence.”

Trudeau’s announcement echoed earlier conclusions by US officers that an errant Iranian missile was guilty for the tragedy.

Moments after taking off from Tehran early Wednesday, the Boeing 737-800 plummeted from the sky and crashed in a ball of fireplace, killing all 176 folks aboard, amongst them 63 Canadians.

The crash marked Canada’s worst lack of life in an aviation catastrophe in 35 years.

The airplane was downed shortly after Iran unleashed a 22-missile barrage on two Iraqi bases quartering US troops, an act of vengeance for an American drone strike that killed prime Iranian common Qassem Soleimani.

Officers now imagine that the airplane was struck by a surface-to-air missile, a second apparently captured on chilling video launched Thursday by The New York Occasions.

“This may well have been unintentional,” mentioned Trudeau.

Requested whether or not he believed that the strike that killed Soleimani was the primary domino in a series that led to the crash, Trudeau demurred.

“I think it is too soon to be drawing conclusions or assigning blame or responsibility in whatever proportions,” he mentioned.

With Submit Wires