Canadian ski cross racer Reece Howden leaps onto his first World Cup podium

As a pupil of geomatics, Reece Howden must be actually exact in relation to the gathering, distribution, storage, evaluation, processing and presentation of geographic knowledge.

And it’s apparently a ability set that he takes with him to the ski hill.

“It just kind of sunk in as I was about 20 feet from the line,” Howden mentioned Saturday afternoon from Nakiska, pinpointing the second he knew he was going to turn out to be a World Cup ski cross winner. “All I was trying to do is just focus and keep it all together because it was a super demanding course. Fatigue was a big factor in staying focused. It was crazy.”

The 21-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C. fought off a problem from Canadian teammate and present World Cup chief Kevin Drury within the four-man Large Last. That made Howden’s first win, and first World Cup medal, much more particular.

“It feels pretty amazing. I can tell you I was waiting for him to pass me on that run for sure,” Howden mentioned of Drury. “I was just trying to stay ahead and ski as fast as I could. He was ripping. In qualification, I think he beat everybody by over a second and I just knew I had to ski as hard and fast as I could and be big down the course so I’d be difficult to pass and that’s what I did and it all worked out. Being able to compete with Kevin and beat him every once in a while is special.”

Drury, who at 31 is a decade older than Howden, was thrilled for the child.

“I was so happy to be second behind him. He skied so well today. I tried everything I had in that final to get by him and he just didn’t make a mistake. He was super solid.”

The silver medal helped Drury solidify his lead within the World Cup standings, which is now 156 factors over teammate Kris Mahler. Drury completed third general two years in the past and has been concentrating on the highest spot ever since.

“That’s been my main goal the last two years. After the Olympic season when I was third overall, I knew I had the ability to be the No. 1. Last year, it didn’t happen. This year, I kind of changed my mental game up and, for sure, that’s my No. 1 goal.”

Fellow Canadian Brady Leman received the lads’s Small Last on Saturday. Within the girls’s occasion, Brittany Phelan of Mont-Tremblant took the silver medal, whereas Marielle Thompson of North Vancouver received the Small Last.

“I’m still chasing that elusive win,” mentioned Phelan. “I’ve been second a few times but racing at home is just amazing. It also adds a bit of pressure because you want to do well in front of your family and friends. I’m really happy I could make it happen.”

On Saturday, as Howden hit the end space, he was overcome with emotion, his personal and that of household, pals and teammates.

“It felt so great. Everyone swarmed the finish. My family was here. I got to hug my mom and dad in the finish, and my brother. It couldn’t have gone any better.”

With the win, Howden made a serious transfer up the ski cross World Cup standings, from 18th to ninth. The victory can even assist his confidence by means of the second half of the 10-race season.

“I attempt to be as humble as I can. I’m nonetheless a younger man. I’m 21. I’ve quite a bit to study. Immediately undoubtedly was my day however there’s a number of expertise I can discover within the sport and must study. Simply having the data that you are able to do it, that it’s not out of your grasp, was fairly wonderful. I had a pair fifth locations, which is successful the Small Last, and on a couple of of these days I felt I may have made it (to the Large Last) however there was all the time one thing holding me again. Immediately that simply was not the case.

“Snowboarding will not be an ideal sport however I felt I used to be working as onerous as I presumably may to remain out in entrance and ski quick.”

He’s ending up his closing semester of geomatics on the Southern Alberta Institute of Know-how in Calgary, which limits the time he can dedicate to coaching and racing. He’ll dedicate himself full time to snowboarding subsequent season.

“I guess next year will be a big year for me, to see what I can really do. This year I’m finishing up my last semester of school and next year I’m going to just be focused on skiing. I’ll have more time on my hands, more time to dedicate in the gym and on snow to being the best athlete I can be.”

