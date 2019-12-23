Canadian who plotted New York City attacks appeals conviction, 40-year sentence

TORONTO — The conviction and 40-year jail sentence for a younger mentally unwell Canadian who plotted terrorist assaults in New York Metropolis needs to be put aside, his lawyer argues in a brand new attraction temporary.

The temporary on behalf of Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy argues that the trial choose violated his rights, and the sentence handed all the way down to him final December was unreasonably harsh.

“The District Court’s sentence of Bahnasawy to 40 years in the custody of an agency that indisputably could not provide him proper care was substantively unreasonable, shocking and at odds with American ideals of fair punishment,” the temporary states.

“In relegating the young and impaired Bahnasawy to a virtual life in prison without proper care, the District Court gave lip service, but little more, to all of the mitigating factors that compelled a humane sentence.”

Canadian prisons present the sort of psychological well being care that inmates like El Bahnasawy want, whereas the U.S. Bureau of Prisons doesn’t, in accordance with the factum filed with the U.S. Court docket of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Court docket information present El Bahnasawy was a 17-year-old residing at dwelling in Mississauga, Ont., when he met an undercover FBI agent on-line. The defence argued the agent inspired him to plan assaults on the Huge Apple, whereas prosecutors maintained the plot was properly underway earlier than the 2 linked.

The FBI, with assist from the RCMP, arrested the then-18-year-old El Bahnasawy at a lodge on the outskirts of New York in Could 2016. Investigators stated he had purchased bomb-making supplies and helped safe a cabin inside driving distance of the town for the aim of constructing explosive gadgets.

El Bahnasawy pleaded responsible to terrorism expenses in District Court docket for the Southern District of New York later in 2016. The plans concerned conspirators arrested in Pakistan and the Philippines and referred to as for assaults on the New York subway and Instances Sq..

The attraction temporary argues that Decide Richard Berman was flawed to disregard El Bahnasawy’s proper to attorneys of his selection. Regardless of months of prevarication, the temporary states, the younger Canadian in the end advised the choose he wished to be represented by non-public attorneys, relatively than legal-aid attorneys, who wished to step down.

Berman, nonetheless, ordered each units of attorneys to be “equally responsible” for defending him. That call, his attorneys now argue, undermined any problem to the responsible plea he had entered on recommendation of his public attorneys, and violated his constitutional proper to counsel of his selection.

The submission by lawyer Andrew Frisch decries the prolonged sentence Berman imposed regardless of proof about El Bahnasawy’s youth, psychological sickness and extreme addictions. The choose, who stated the chance of a repeat offence was excessive, ignored El Bahnasawy’s therapy progress and disavowal of violence, his lawyer says.

“The true risk of a sentence of 40 years on this especially robust record is not that the maturing Bahnasawy might one day conspire again, but that we do irreparable harm to the ideals most likely to keep us safe,” Frisch states.

In a letter beforehand filed with the District Court docket, El Bahnasawy stated he was motivated by American air strikes within the Center East and expressed remorse.

“There are many issues in this world but I don’t want to lose my life or freedom to try fixing them, and I definitely do not want to resort to violence or harm to fix them,” El Bahnasawy wrote. “I sincerely apologize for my (behaviour) and I only ask for a second chance.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first revealed Dec. 23, 2019.