Canadian women running away with distance records

If there was one second or one response that greatest captures the essence of a revolution in Canadian distance operating, it belongs to Rachel Cliff.

As a result of when she awakened on Sunday morning in Houston, Texas, the nationwide data for the ladies’s marathon and half marathon additionally belonged to her. By lunchtime, she owned neither one.

In a shocking couple of hours on the streets of Houston, Natasha Wodak turned the primary Canadian feminine to run underneath 70 minutes for the half marathon, posting a time of 1:09.41 to ease previous Cliff’s mark of 1:10.06; after which Malindi Elmore crushed Cliff’s time within the marathon, lowering it by two minutes to 2:24.50.

And, after ending her personal half marathon in 1:10.13 on Sunday, what did Cliff do?

“Rachel was so gracious and kind after,” stated Wodak. “It was a tough day for her, to see both of her records be broken. She was very kind and congratulated me. We sat down and had lunch after. She’s handling it very well.”

Normally, Canadian ladies are dealing with distances like by no means earlier than within the historical past of monitor and area. Between 2017 and Sunday, the gap file guide has been completely rewritten. Open air, there’s Melissa Bishop at 800 metres, Gabriella DeBues-Stafford at 1,500, 5,000 and the mile, Cliff and Wodak within the half, Cliff and Elmore within the 25ok, 30ok and marathon. Indoors, there’s Jenna Westaway at 800 and 1,000 metres, Debues-Stafford at 5,000 and the mile, and Jessica O’Connell at three,000 metres.

And all of it appears a bit self-perpetuating.

“It’s such a special group of women and no one seems to be jealous or envious,” stated Wodak. “We all just seem to support each other and that’s a really cool thing. We are competitors but we want to see one another run fast and that’s why all these Canadian records are being broken, because we’re constantly supporting each other and raising the bar. When Malindi finished, all of us Canadian women who had run the half were there at the finish line, giving her a hug. That’s what it’s about, right.”

Precisely. In an Instagram put up, Elmore acknowledged the Canadian ladies who’ve helped and impressed her journey from center distance runner to marathon file holder; Lanni Marchant, Dayna Pidhoresky, Cliff, Krista Duchene and the late Silvia Ruegger.

“So awesome to be greeted at the line by so many of my Canadian running friends, including (Wodak), who broke the Canadian half-marathon record today, and who is someone I raced against 20 years ago in high school! Elmore wrote on Sunday. “Full circle!”

Wodak was thrilled for Elmore, and excited and proud to be the primary Canadian girl to go sub-70 minutes within the half. She is going to cherish that accomplishment ceaselessly, however is aware of that the file is nearly actually going to alter palms before later.

“I have no doubt that Rachel is hungry and she’s going to come back and get those records again,” continued Wodak.

“With this file, my boyfriend and I stated (Sunday) let’s rejoice this and actually take pleasure in it at present however know that it may be damaged at any time and it’s very more likely to be taken again throughout the 12 months. I’m fairly assured that Andrea Secaffien and Rachel Cliff are going to run sub-70, they’re going to take it again.

“And you realize, I’ll come again for it too, however rejoice it when you have it now, it’s fairly cool, and no person can ever take away from me that I’m the primary (Canadian) girl to run underneath 70. I’m going to take pleasure in that, rejoice with my mother and father and coach this week, however you don’t let the highs get too excessive or the lows get too low, so again to coaching, again to regular, and know that data are supposed to be damaged and when it’s damaged, be joyful for that individual and rejoice.”

She was scrolling by about 100 congratulatory messages herself on Monday. She heard from Bishop, DeBues-Stafford, Secaffien, O’Connell, Marchant, Kate Van Buskirk and Lyndsay Tessier.

They’re all doing nice issues, inspiring each other to do even better issues.

“Watching Gabriella continue to just crush every race she did this year is incredible,” stated Wodak. “We’re like ‘wow can a Canadian woman run under four minutes in the 1,500?’ Not solely does she do this, she smashes that by virtually 5 seconds.

“We’re able to a lot extra. Watching Rachel run two Canadian data this 12 months after which make the (World Championships) workforce within the 5,000, it’s all very inspiring. We will do it, you realize.

“I don’t assume I might have ever thought I may run sub-70 if Rachel hadn’t taken it all the way down to the place she did. I don’t assume I might have been like ‘oh yeah I can do this too.’ So I’m grateful for all these ladies who’re simply crushing it. It’s actually cool to be part of the ladies’s distance operating period proper now.”

