Canadians Angry Over “Free Coffee For Life” Offer To Prince Harry, Meghan

A Canadian espresso chain that supplied disenchanted British royals Prince Harry and his spouse Meghan free espresso for all times in the event that they transfer to Canada has confronted a web-based backlash.

The response got here after Tim Hortons — synonymous with espresso in Canada — posted a tongue-in-cheek tweet on Wednesday saying: “No pressure, Meghan and Harry, but if you do choose to move to Canada, free coffee for life. Think about it.”

The supply proved exhausting to swallow for Canadians upset by the chain’s labor relations practises. Canadian media reported department of Tim Hortons in Winnipeg locked out unionized staff who had been asking for a pay rise.

In a shock announcement on Wednesday Harry and Meghan mentioned they are going to step again as senior members of the royal household and spend extra time in North America, the place Meghan lived for a number of years whereas filming the tv collection “Suits.”

One Twitter person noticed that the royals “can afford to buy the company. Your employees can’t afford the rent.”

An observer in Quebec commented: “Y’know, the company that cuts break times for employees on minimum wages… and offers free coffee for members of the royal family.”

“No pressure, Tim Hortons, but you’ll stop losing customers if you use that money for free lifetime coffee for Meghan and Harry to stop nickel and diming your employees into a strike over 10 cents an hour,” mentioned a Twitter person with the deal with “Oooh, Canada!”

